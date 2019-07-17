Guardion’s Proprietary Medical Device, the MapcatSF®, Receives Patent from the Hong Kong Patents Registry

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI), announced that it has received a patent from the Patents Registry in Hong Kong (Hong Kong Patent No. HK1204758 titled “Apparatus for Use in the Measurement of Macular Pigment Optical Density and/or Lens Optical Density of an Eye”) for its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®. The MapcatSF® measures the macular pigment density in the human eye, thus facilitating treatment for several ocular conditions and diseases that affect a large number of patients.



Dr David Evans, Guardion’s Chief Science Officer, commenting on the granting of this patent by Hong Kong, stated, “The granting of this patent in Honk Kong represents an important step in Guardion’s process to expand into the large Asian markets, where evidenced-based eye care is of great interest to both physicians and consumers. Guardion’s proprietary technologies strengthen our position as we consider additional business opportunities across Asia.”

Guardion previously reported that it received trademark registration from the People’s Republic of China for its proprietary medical food product Lumega-Z® and its medical device the MapcatSF®.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is an ocular health sciences company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols, with an initial medical food product, Lumega-Z®, that addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known risk factor for age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”) and a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, therefore providing the only two-pronged evidence-based protocol for the treatment of a depleted macular protective pigment. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

About VectorVision®

VectorVision®, operating through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and ETDRS acuity vision testing. Its patented standardization system provides the practitioner or researcher the ability to delineate very small changes in visual capability, either as compared to the population or from visit to visit. VectorVision®’s CSV-1000 device is considered the standard of care for clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s process to expand into the large Asian markets and considering additional business opportunities across Asia. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to expand into the large Asian markets as planned, the Company’s ability to conclude additional business opportunities across Asia, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Michael Favish Matthew Abenante Chief Executive Officer Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc. Telephone: (858) 605-9055 x 201 Telephone: (212) 564-4700 E-mail: mfavish@guardionhealth.com E-mail: matthew@plrinvest.com



