LTHM Investor Alert: Deadline on July 22nd in Lawsuit against Livent Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit for certain investors in shares of Livent Corporation.

Investors, who purchased shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 22, 2019. NYSE: LTHM investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated, that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins, that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company’s existing contracts, that the Company’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



