Grokker Launches 14-Day Carb Reset with Award-Winning Registered Dietitian

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the total health engagement solution that employees love, today announced the availability of its new 14-Day Carb Reset. Developed by Grokker with an award-winning registered dietitian, the two-week program offers a step-by-step approach to cutting back on carbohydrates while improving overall nutrition.



Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker, said, “In today’s world, it’s easier to grab what’s readily available instead of what’s most nutritious. With this simple program, Grokker is giving people the resources they need to reconsider what and how they’re eating. We’ve included meal planning tips and easy-to-follow recipes, along with clear and engaging education for sustainable lifestyle change, not just another fad diet.”

The first week of the program helps participants evaluate their current diet, meal by meal, seeking to identify their current carb intake. Over the course of seven days, the plan uses simple adjustments to reduce carbs and enhance nutritional intake. During the second week, participants put these learnings into action for a full carb reset. By Day 14, they will be eating better and more mindfully, and experiencing fewer carb cravings. The comprehensive program leverages a carb intake quiz, tracker worksheets and shopping lists to facilitate the changes.

Leslie Perryman, producer of the Carb Reset series, commented, “Nutrition is a key factor in our wellbeing, and the goal with this program is to bring that top of mind for people in a non-intimidating fashion. In just two weeks, this program helps participants add more real food into their diet while eliminating highly processed, high carb items. This optimized approach to eating supports higher energy levels and feeling healthier overall.”

For additional details about the 14-Day Carb Reset, visit https://grokker.com/cooking/low-carb/program/14-day-carb-reset .

