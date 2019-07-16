Gas-powered KAMAZ finishes among top five trucks in Silk Way International Rally 2019

Background

The production and marketing of natural gas (methane) as a vehicle fuel is one of Gazprom's priorities. A special-purpose company, Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo, was established for ensuring the continuous development of the NGV market.

Today, Gazprom has more than 300 NGV refueling facilities across Russia.

Natural gas is one of the most eco-friendly and cost-effective motor fuels, with up to 10 times less hazardous emissions compared to other fuels, and with an average price of about RUB 16 per cubic meter. Gazprom established a special brand name, EcoGas, for natural gas sold at the Company-owned filling stations.

The gas-fueled KAMAZ is a special model of a sports truck powered by compressed natural gas. The project was initiated in 2013 by the KAMAZ-Master team with the support of Gazprom and VTB Bank. The year 2019 saw the third modification of the vehicle participating in the race. The project's goal is to demonstrate the benefits of using natural gas as a vehicle fuel.

The Silk Way International Rally 2019 kicked off on July 6 in Irkutsk. Gazprom was a general partner in the race.