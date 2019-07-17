Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices: Worldwide Market Insights & Forecasts to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global mobile cardiac telemetry devices market to grow with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global mobile cardiac telemetry devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on mobile cardiac telemetry devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on mobile cardiac telemetry devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global mobile cardiac telemetry devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global mobile cardiac telemetry devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing occurrences of cardiac diseases

Increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases

Technological advances in devices

2) Restraints

High cost of technical components

More efficient and cheaper alternatives

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the mobile cardiac telemetry devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the mobile cardiac telemetry devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global mobile cardiac telemetry devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market Highlights

2.2. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market Projection

2.3. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market



4. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market by Technology

5.1. Lead-based Technology

5.2. Patch-based Technology



6. Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market by End-users

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4. Other End-users



7. Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. BioTelemetry Inc.

8.2.2. Medicomp Inc.

8.2.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.2.4. Medtronic PLC

8.2.5. The ScottCare Corporation

8.2.6. National Cardiac Inc.

8.2.7. Biotricity Inc.

8.2.8. Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.

8.2.9. Preventice Solutions Inc.

8.2.10. Telerhythmics LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jzxt2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Smartphones and Mobile Devices, Cardiovascular Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.