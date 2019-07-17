Global Healthcare 3D Printing (Droplet Deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Others) Market 2013-2018 & 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Analysis By Technology (Droplet Deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 24.17% during 2018 - 2023.
The technology segment of Droplet Deposition has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increasing production of customized prosthetics and implants, introduction of new 3D printing materials, rising number of surgical centers.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global healthcare 3D printing market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, surging adoption of 3D printer for the manufacturing of customized medical and dental products.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global healthcare 3D printing market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023
- Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Technology (Droplet Deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Others)
- By Application (Implants, Prosthetics, Drug Screening, Tissue Engineering, Others)
- By End User (Hospitals, Medical and Surgical Centers, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Others)
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - 3D System, Stratasys, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo, Envision TEC, Materialise NV, Formlabs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
5. Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2013-2017)
5.2 By Value (2018-2023)
6. Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By Indication
6.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market-By Technology: Breakdown(%)
6.1.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size and Share, By Technology, 2017
6.1.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size and Share, By Technology, 2023
6.2 Global Droplet Deposition Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
6.2.1 By Value (2013-2022)
6.3 Global Photopolymerization Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
6.3.1 By Value (2013-2023)
6.4 Global Laser Beam Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
6.4.1 By Value (2013-2023)
6.5 Global Others Technology Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
6.5.1 By Value (2013-2023)
7 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By Application
7.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By Application: Breakdown(%)
7.1.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size and Share, Market-By Application, 2017
7.1.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size and Share, Market-By Application,2023
7.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Implant, By Value
7.3 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Prosthetics, By Value
7.4 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Drug Screening, By Value
7.5 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Tissue Engineering, By Value
7.6 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Others Application, By Value
8 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By End Users
8.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By End Users - Breakdown(%)
8.1.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By End Users, 2017
8.1.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By End Users, 2023
8.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Hospitals
8.3 Global Healthcare 3D Printing, By Medical and Surgical Centers
8.4 Global Healthcare 3D Printing, By Pharma and Biotech Companies
8.5 Global Healthcare 3D Printing, By Other End Users
9. Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Regional Analysis
9.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Region - Breakdown (%)
9.1.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)
9.1.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)
10. Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Challenges
11. Market Trends
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Healthcare 3D Printing Market
13. SWOT Analysis - Healthcare 3D Printing Market
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Company Profiles
15.1 3D Systems
15.2 Stratasys
15.3 SLM Solutions Group AG
15.4 EnvisionTEC
15.5 Materialise NV
15.6 Organovo
15.7 Formlabs
15.8 Renishaw
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppaj54
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: 3D Printing
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.