World Gummy Vitamin Market Forecast to 2025: High Demand for Organic Formulated Gummy Vitamins

The report predicts the global gummy vitamin market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global gummy vitamin market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on gummy vitamin market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on gummy vitamin market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global gummy vitamin market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global gummy vitamin market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing measures to reduce malnutrition among children

Innovations in gummy vitamins

High demand for organic formulated gummy vitamins

2) Restraints

Growing shift towards low sugar products

3) Opportunities

Growth of online sales channels

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the gummy vitamin market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the gummy vitamin market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global gummy vitamin market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Gummy Vitamin Market Highlights

2.2. Gummy Vitamin Market Projection

2.3. Gummy Vitamin Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Gummy Vitamin Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Gummy Vitamin Market



4. Gummy Vitamin Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Gummy Vitamin Market by Product Type

5.1. Single Vitamin

5.2. Multivitamin



6. Global Gummy Vitamin Market by Application

6.1. Vitamin Deficiency

6.2. Weight Gain

6.3. Immunity

6.4. Other Applications



7. Global Gummy Vitamin Market by End User

7.1. Children

7.2. Adults



8. Global Gummy Vitamin Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Gummy Vitamin Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Boli LLC

9.2.2. Bayer AG

9.2.3. Softigel

9.2.4. Gemini Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.2.5. Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc.

9.2.6. Nutra Solutions USA

9.2.7. ABH Labs, LLC

9.2.8. Zanon Vitamec

9.2.9. Pfizer, Inc.

9.2.10. Pharmavite LLC

9.2.11. Other Companies



