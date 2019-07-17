Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Review 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2025: Projecting a CAGR of 34.2%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NEV Taxi Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global NEV taxi market to grow with a CAGR of 34.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global NEV taxi market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on NEV taxi market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on NEV taxi market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global NEV taxi market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global NEV taxi market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Strict environmental regulations

Rising prices of fuel

Growing awareness regarding green mobility

2) Restraints

Inadequate charging infrastructure

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the NEV taxi market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the NEV taxi market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global NEV taxi market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. NEV Taxi Market Highlights

2.2. NEV Taxi Market Projection

2.3. NEV Taxi Market Regional Highlights



3. Global NEV Taxi Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Class

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Range

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of NEV Taxi Market



4. NEV Taxi Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global NEV Taxi Market by Vehicle Type

5.1. Battery Electric Vehicle

5.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle



6. Global NEV Taxi Market by Vehicle Class

6.1. Hatchback

6.2. Sedan

6.3. UV



7. Global NEV Taxi Market by Range

7.1. Intercity

7.2. Intra-city



8. Global NEV Taxi Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global NEV Taxi Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Daimler AG

9.2.2. BMW AG

9.2.3. Ford Motor Company

9.2.4. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

9.2.5. Volvo Group

9.2.6. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

9.2.7. TATA Motors

9.2.8. General Motors Company

9.2.9. Hyundai Motor Company

9.2.10. Tesla Inc.

9.2.11. Other Companies



