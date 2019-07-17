Fastbase New 3.0 Extension to Google Analytics Boosts Lead Generation to a New High Level for B2B companies

/EIN News/ -- The fast-growing Saas company Fastbase, is now ready to launch a new powerful version of the popular Google Analytics extension that identifies website visitors worldwide. The new extension version Web Leads 3.0 for Google Analytics is anticipated early in August and is expected to receive a lot of attention.

The release of Web Leads 3.0, the new extension for Google Analytics, means that search terms can now be linked directly to the website visitor that used them - bringing context to the content. The tool can identify search keywords from Google, Yahoo, Bing, Naver, Yandex and Baidu and provide a powerful new correlation between the search keywords and data about the website visitor. With this intelligence businesses will be able to determine what drives the customer interest and have the right department follow-up.

For example, when a user searches for "automation solution" on Google and clicks on a company site in the results, Fastbase can deliver real-time data on the company visiting, key employees and the search term used. This saves time and effort because the right team (in this case, automation software) can follow up on the lead.

Based on its great success, Fastbase is on the verge of being listed on the OTC Markets in New York, with the strategic aim of a potential listing on the NASDAQ or the NYSE.

Fastbase investor relations and news room: https://privateplacement.fastbase.com/vision

About Fastbase Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Delaware-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support to B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information of website visitors, including name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles.

Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Web Leads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website.

Fastbase analyzes over 7 billion website visitors from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world.

Find out more about Fastbase extension to Google Analytics visit https://analytics.fastbase.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.