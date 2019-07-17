Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Report 2017-2025: High Demand for Tourniquets in Military Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Tourniquets Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global surgical tourniquets market to grow with a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global surgical tourniquets market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on surgical tourniquets market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on surgical tourniquets market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surgical tourniquets market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global surgical tourniquets market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



1) Drivers

Growing number of intestinal related disorders

Favorable government initiative

High demand for tourniquets in military applications

2) Restraints

Risk of physiological alterations

3) Opportunities

Technological development in disposable tourniquet cuff

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the surgical tourniquets market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the surgical tourniquets market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global surgical tourniquets market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



