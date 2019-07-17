Exosomes Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 17.5% Over 2019-2025 - Includes Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosomes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global exosomes market to grow with a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global exosomes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on exosomes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on exosomes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global exosomes market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global exosomes market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cancer

Technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures

2) Restraints

Occurrences of technical difficulties while successful implementation of exosomes in various applications

3) Opportunities

Increasing government initiatives and funding for exosome research

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the exosomes market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the exosomes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global exosomes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Exosomes Market Highlights

2.2. Exosomes Market Projection

2.3. Exosomes Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Exosomes Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Exosomes Market



4. Exosomes Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Exosomes Market by Applications

5.1. Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.2. Oncology

5.3. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.4. Infectious Diseases

5.5. Genetic Disorders



6. Global Exosomes Market by End-user

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Diagnostic Centers

6.3. Cancer Institutes

6.4. Research Laboratories



7. Global Exosomes Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Exosomes Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Bio-Techne Corporation

8.2.2. Takara Bio Company

8.2.3. Codiak BioSciences Inc.

8.2.4. Evox Therapeutics Limited

8.2.5. ExCoBio Inc.

8.2.6. ArunA Bio, Inc.

8.2.7. Kimera Society Inc.

8.2.8. Aegle Therapeutics Corporation

8.2.9. Anjarium Biosciences AG



