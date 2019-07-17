Underwood Systems Announces Partnership with 3 Term Medical Advisor to the White House, Dr. Antoine Chevalier

While House Doctor For 20 Years

Underwood Systems, a 15-year Canadian company specializing in unique defensive methods is excited to announce it's partnership with Dr. Antoine Chevalier.

This partnership opens many doors for the very unique work that both Underwood Systems and Time 2 Heal has engaged in on an international basis. We are very pleased to announce Dr. X has arrived!” — President, AJ Garrett

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Underwood Systems, a 15-year Canadian company specializing in unique defensive and close-quarter fighting methods for Allied Special Forces, Government Agencies and Law Enforcement Special Operations is excited to announces its established partnership with 3 Term Medical Advisor to the White House, Dr. Antoine Chevalier. Underwood Systems has developed an extremely unique unarmed protection method that literally can install an ability for both professional and civilian to spontaneously contend with 360 degree physical assault within literally hours. This revolutionary method is based on an extremely effective method of manipulating the central nervous system which the White House Doctor enthusiastically endorses…Dr Chevalier has been a functional medicine practitioner at the White House since 2001 . He has expanded his practice to include treatment of patients utilizing Nexgen Medicine which includes his new modality called “Neurological Integrative Therapy” which includes “Neurological Stimulation Therapy” using Dolphin Neurostim Devices. “Internal Integrative Therapy” which comprises of a form of cognitive therapy combined with an advanced form of Chi Gong healing modality. Dr. Antoine Chevalier has been published multiple times in international peer reviewed scientific journals.“During my career of functional medicine, the study of physiology and research internationally, I have never found any unarmed combative and protection method which more accurately manipulates the central nervous systems (CNS), defending against or controlling an attacker with such little effort or commitment. I wholeheartedly support CXT and the philosophy and physiology behind this revolutionary protection method. CXT was the system I was looking for. I am very pleased to have become a partner and team member of Underwood Systems and CXT: Camp X Tradecraft.. the Evolution.” Dr. Antoine ChevalierDr. Chevalier will be known as “Doctor X” because of his Underwood Systems, Camp X Tradecraft (CXT) affiliation, Dr. Antoine brings a variety of cutting edge treatment and therapy modalities to international Special Operations organizations, military veterans, professional athlete’s, corporate experiences and retreats.According to President, AJ Garrett “ The physiology behind our CXT Protection method has been the key to being able to install a skill set in both the professional and civilian in unprecedentedly short amounts of training time commitment. As a central nervous system (CNS) expert, to have Doctor Antoine validate, support the method and become a partner is our mission, is exciting beyond belief. This partnership opens many doors for the very unique work that both Underwood Systems and Time 2 Heal has engaged in on an international basis. We are very pleased to announce… “Dr. X… has arrived!”About Camp X: Established in 1941, was the most highly specialized Spy School of its kind and was the birthplace of the James Bond legacy, with Ian Fleming being trained at the Camp in 1943. Built on the shores of Lake Ontario, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, Camp X was also the birthplace of the Central Intelligence Agency as its predecessor the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) was given its original and founding training at this Camp. Three of the most influential CIA Directors were students at the Camp (Alan Dulles, William Colby and William Casey). The Camp was founded by Canadian Sir William Stephenson dubbed “The Quiet Canadian” who was quoted as being the main source of \intelligence expertise that birthed the OSS by OSS founder William (Wild Bill) Donovan.Dr. Chevalier has been a featured speaker at many conferences as well as speaking at Harvard, Nasdaq, Mercedes Benz, Executive Office Building of the President of the United States of America. Dr. Antoine Chevalier was nominated as Global Change Maker of the year by the Grandson of Gandhi. He is being endorsed and supported by his peers including but not limited to one of the top neurosurgical specialist in the world, Dr Atsuhisa Nakano MD, Ph.D who has performed more than 5000 brain surgeries at 100% success rate, including more than 300 extreme cases without any complications which include more than 32 hours of surgical time per case.Dr. Chevalier has also received World Civility Award from Dr Clyde Rivers IChangeNations.com.Dr. Chevalier has also received an endorsed from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Tenzin Gyatso https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ytZNjs-FXaw , He has also gained the support and endorsement of world famous Celebrities like Richard Dreyfuss

Dr. Chevalier has also received an endorsed from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Tenzin Gyatso



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.