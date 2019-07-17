AMAA 2019 15 Years of celebrating the best of African Cinema

The AMAA AWARD is recognized as the most prestigious reward for filmmakers of African descent across the globe.

LAGOS, LA, NIGERIA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Movie Academy Awards is the leading, most glamorous awards event that recognizes and rewards excellence in creativity on the continent of Africa. For many years, under the direction of its founder, astute filmmaker and veteran, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the AMA Awards that seeks to acknowledge the efforts of filmmakers, actors, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and everyone else involved in the process of filmmaking all over the continent of Africa has gone from an idea to the most coveted accolade amongst filmmakers and enthusiasts in the African film and movie community.From the deserts of North Africa, to the beautiful plains and wildlife of East Africa, to the beaches and fountains inthe South, and the Savannahs of West Africa, even the diaspora, the AMA Awards has penetrated into the mostremote of communities, film industries and the moviemaking habitats of the entire continent, to find, acknowledgeand reward the most beautiful stories and their delivery, as well as appreciate the efforts of the heroes whopainstakingly tell African stories of triumph in the face of adversity, courage in the face of difficulty, and survivalagainst all odds. For fourteen years and in partnership with media giants and other stakeholders on the continent,the AMA Awards has kept to its mantra and rewarded the Spirit of Excellence in Africans, both at home and abroad.In continuation of this extremely laudable mandate, activities have resumed for this year’s AMA Awards the theTheme for 2019 is the The Flow, which is billed to hold in Lagos, Nigeria, on the 6th of October, 2019. In anticipationof the biggest awards show that rewards creatives in the film industry on the continent, the African Film Academy;parent company of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, has begun a series of events leading up to the AMAAs. Takingthe concept back to the very roots where it all began 15 years ago, and as part of the activities celebrating 15 yearsof the AMA Awards, the train berthed in Enugu, Eastern Nigeria, in May, for the AFA film training and symposium,featuring renowned Hollywood Veteran, Jim Jermanok, as well as the AMAA Homecoming Gala Night, whichcelebrated African movie stars from the Eastern Nigeria.The AMAA train makes its next stop in the Land of Gold, Ghana, from the 7th till the 11th of August, 2019. The AfricanFilm Academy will be touring and showcasing to the world, as a means of appreciating the contributions of the WestAfrican country to the African Movie scene, as well as promote Ghana as a prime destination for tourism, as well asawesome locations for movie production.The trip will feature a Soiree, celebrating the Ghanaian culture, and the stars who have made huge impacts andblazed trails on the Ghanaian movie scene. Travel packages are available for the general public who would love togo exploring Ghana with the AMAA crew, and it begins at 250,000; the cost covers:● Luxury Bus Ride to Ghana● 5-Star Hotel Lodging● City Tour● Exclusive ticket to the SoireeThere is also a 400,000-naira package that covers a return ticket from Lagos, Nigeria, to Accra, Ghana available forthose who would rather make the trip by air.As in previous years, the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2019 promises to be interesting and engrossing, as itcelebrates excellence on the African Movie scene in the time under review. Updates will be provided via the AMAAsocial media platforms, as well as through other accredited media partners, agencies and outlets. For sponsorshipenquiries please contact admin@Ama-awards.com



