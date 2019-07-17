Huazhu Group Limited Announces Its Preliminary Results for Hotel Operation in the Second Quarter of 2019

Net revenue for 2019 Q2 is expected to increase by 13%-15% year-over-year, in-line with guidance;



Our hotel pipeline further accelerated to historical high of 1,553 at 2019 Q2.

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu”, or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China, today announced its preliminary results for the hotel operation in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Hotel Development

Number of hotels in operation Number of rooms in operation Opened Closed (1) Net added As of Net added As of in Q2 2019 in Q2 2019 in Q2 2019 June 30, 2019 in Q2 2019 June 30, 2019 Leased and owned hotels 8 (10 ) (2 ) 696 (587 ) 87,179 Manachised and franchised hotels 303 (32 ) 271 3,969 24,269 376,117 Total 311 (42 ) 269 4,665 23,682 463,296 (1) Reasons for closures include property-related issues, operating loss and non-compliance issues. In Q2 2019, 20 hotels were temporarily closed for brand upgrade.





As of June 30, 2019 Number of hotels in operation Number of hotels in pipeline

Economy hotels 2,990 433 Leased and owned hotels 435 2 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,555 431 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,675 1,120 Leased and owned hotels 261 53 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,414 1,067 Total 4,665 1,553

Operating Metrics

For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy 2018 2019 2019 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 270 258 281 4.3 % Manachised hotels 212 210 224 5.8 % Franchised hotels 248 237 246 -0.7 % Blended 226 221 236 4.4 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 91.4 % 83.6 % 89.4 % -1.9pp Manachised hotels 89.8 % 80.5 % 87.1 % -2.8pp Franchised hotels 78.7 % 68.6 % 75.1 % -3.6pp Blended 89.6 % 80.6 % 86.9 % -2.7pp RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 246 216 252 2.1 % Manachised hotels 190 169 195 2.5 % Franchised hotels 195 162 185 -5.2 % Blended 203 178 206 1.3 %





Business Update by Segment

Hotel breakdown by brand Number of hotels in operation Net added As of in Q2 2019 June 30, 2019 Economy hotels 74 2,990 HanTing Hotel 28 2,331 Hi Inn 16 415 Elan Hotel 37 244 Orange Hotel(2) (7 ) 0 Midscale and upscale hotels 195 1,675 JI Hotel 55 666 Starway Hotel 35 265 Joya Hotel 0 6 Manxin Hotels & Resorts 7 35 HanTing Premium Hotel 38 129 Ibis Hotel 10 159 Ibis Styles Hotel 7 44 Mercure Hotel 7 52 Novotel Hotel 2 9 Grand Mercure 1 8 Orange Select 27 216 Crystal Orange 6 66 Blossom Hill 0 20 Total 269 4,665 (2) Orange Hotel was rebranded as Orange Select in Q2 2019.







(p.p.) 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Economy hotels 2,489 2,489 175 171 -2.0 % 185 187 0.9 % 94.3 % 91.6 % -2.7 Leased hotels 424 424 189 191 0.6 % 202 206 2.1 % 94.0 % 92.7 % -1.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,065 2,065 171 166 -2.7 % 181 182 0.6 % 94.4 % 91.3 % -3.0 Midscale and upscale hotels 788 788 278 272 -2.4 % 325 323 -0.7 % 85.5 % 84.1 % -1.4 Leased and owned hotels 179 179 346 334 -3.5 % 392 383 -2.2 % 88.5 % 87.3 % -1.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 609 609 251 247 -1.8 % 298 298 0.0 % 84.3 % 82,8 % -1.5 Total 3,277 3,277 206 202 -2.1 % 225 226 0.4 % 91.7 % 89.3 % -2.3

About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor in China. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 4,665 hotels or 463,296 rooms in operation. With a primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments, Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Joya Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel and Blossom Hill. The Company also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in Pan-China region. The Company's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, the Company directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers it appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. The Company applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu Group operates 19 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, 81 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; the economic conditions of China; the regulatory environment in China; our ability to attract customers and leverage our brand; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of the lodging market in China; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project,” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Tel: 86 (21) 6195 9561

Email: ir@huazhu.com

http://ir.huazhu.com



