NNSA recruitment initiative picking up steam with events nationwide

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and its management and operating partners have launched a nationwide recruitment initiative.

Building on the success of the previous job fair, candidates were invited to come to Arlington, Virginia on July 11 for a chance to work in the Nuclear Security Enterprise. An estimated 90 interviews were conducted at the hiring event, which was streamlined to enable “intent to hire” letters being issued on the spot.

“The Nuclear Security Enterprise is actively engaged in all of its core missions,” said Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, who made a point of attending the event to greet candidates and answer questions. “We need engineers, physical scientists, foreign affairs specialists, program analysts, IT specialists, and more.”

NNSA and its labs, plants, and sites have also held successful hiring and recruiting events at Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Purdue, and UC Merced so far this year – with plans to host several more events at colleges and universities across the country this fall.

Thursday, September 5 – Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN)

Monday, September 9 – Texas A&M University (College Station, TX)

Wednesday, September 11 – University of New Mexico (Albuquerque, NM)

Tuesday, September 17 – New Mexico State University (Las Cruces, NM)

Monday, September 23 – University of Tennessee (Knoxville, TN)

Tuesday, September 24 – Missouri University of Science and Technology (Rolla, MO)

Thursday, October 7-8 – University of Toledo (Toledo, OH)

Thursday, October 17 – University of California (Davis, CA)

NNSA is responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science. The agency is actively recruiting the next generation of nuclear security professionals for its enduring missions, with Federal and contractor opportunities from South Carolina to California.

Visit our website to learn more.