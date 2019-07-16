Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- COLMAR, Pa., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019 on July 30, 2019.



About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer “Exclusive” replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman’s products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct‑Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names.

Investor Relations Contact

David Hession, SVP & Chief Financial Officer

dhession@dormanproducts.com

(215) 997-1800

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com



