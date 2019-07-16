Hoyer Statement on Voting Against Republican Efforts to Strike the Speaker's Words from the Record

“This afternoon, I was called to preside over the House after Ranking Member Collins and Republican Members chose to play games with the rules rather than allow an honest debate over the racist words used by President Trump. I strongly support Speaker Pelosi and her words that President Trump’s tweets demeaning Members of Congress of color were racist, words I echoed in my own remarks a short while beforehand. I also sympathize with Rep. Cleaver in his lament that Republicans seem to be fixated on escalating the unfortunate partisan warfare that has alienated so many Americans from their government. The Democratic Majority will not allow the Speaker of the House or any Member to be silenced when it comes to calling out dangerous and inappropriate racist language by the President or any official holding a high office of trust on behalf of the American people. That’s why I voted against striking Speaker Pelosi’s words from the record.”