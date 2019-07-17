Treasure Investments Corportation, dba Foundry Michelangelo, Has Picked a Plum: Mark Nishi

Mark Nishi, CFO Foundry Michelangelo

BATTLEGROUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Nishi, our new CFO, has an extremely successful history in finances, administration, and operations, ranging from Accounting and Finance Manager of a $500M real estate development and tourist retail firm, to company turn-arounds, and successfully creating company growth. He holds an MBA from Chaminade University and a BS in Accounting from California State University at Northridge. Mark is also a licensed CPA.

He was specifically selected by Quanta Services to become the first controller of a newly acquired company, where he contributed to 300% revenue growth in only two years, from $16M to $72M.

He also worked for North Sky Communications, Inc., (a subsidiary of Quanta Services, Inc) during the internet craze from 1999 to 2008, installing the fiber for internet and TV in the Northwest and from China to Oregon for TV coverage for the 2008 Olympics.

Most recently Mr. Nishi was Owner and President of Nishi Consulting; helping real estate and small business owners with special focus on process improvements that increase efficiency and reduce costs, and added, “I was always involved with fast-paced, fast-growing companies.”

Casey Powell commented, “Having worked with Mark Nishi in recent years, at a number of different companies, he was the obvious choice to lead the Finance team at Foundry Michelangelo. Mark’s broad background in Finance at both large and small companies gives him the experience necessary to manage this function in the early stages of growth and into the demands of rapid growth in the middle stages and even onto the challenges of an eventual public offering.”

About Foundry Michelangelo:

Foundry Michelangelo’s Founder and Chairman, Mark Russo, and President and CEO Casey Powell, have built a diverse business platform, creating and providing fine art in original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold and resin. Casey, a seasoned business leader and a successful developer of several companies across the U. S., was Founder and CEO of Sequent Computer Systems that was sold to IBM for $1B. Foundry Michelangelo’s master mold collection contains over 1,500 original molds from world-famous artists. Featured artists remain world-famous Lorenzo Ghiglieri and his son, Laran, but now include works created from a substantial collection of company-owned original molds, including iconic works from Frederic Remington, C. M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin and Michelangelo. For more information, visit foundrymichelangelo.com.



