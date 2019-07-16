OPEN MINDS Announces The Final Faculty List & Agenda For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute taking place August 12-15, 2019 at the Hilton Long Beach in Long Beach, California.

Focused on the clinical and management best practices executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal, The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute kicks off on Tuesday, August 13th with the keynote session, Mind, Body, Community: Kaiser Permanente’s Unique Approach, presented by Bechara Choucair, M.D., Senior Vice President & Chief Community Health Officer, Kaiser Permanente.

The second day of the institute, Wednesday, August 14th , will begin with keynote session, Implementing Provider Rating Scales For Substance Use Disorders: Payer Pilot Results & Impact On Benefit Design, a panel discussion led by Samantha Arsenault, MA, Director, National Treatment Quality Initiatives, Shatterproof with panelists Doug Nemecek, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer – Behavioral Health, Cigna; and Eric Bailly, LPC, LADC, Business Solutions Director, Anthem, Inc.

The institute features many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:

Allen Brown, MSSW, Chief Executive Officer, Adult & Child Health James Carlino, SPHR, CCP, SHRM-SCP, CHHR, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bancroft Matt Chamberlain, Chief Operating Officer, Welligent Christy Dye, MPH, President & Chief Executive Officer, Partners In Recovery, LLC Jeffrey Friedman, Chief Executive Officer, CN Guidance and Counseling Services David C. Guth, Jr.,Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone David Heffron, Vice President, Operations, Telecare Corporation Tracy Hockenberry, MA, NCC, LPC, Director of Business Systems, Salisbury Management, Inc. Scott Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, Mosaic Kiara Kuenzler, Psy.D., LP, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson Center for Mental Health Roy Leitstein, MS, Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Treatment Services Mike Lyons, Strategy & General Counsel, Mosaic Samir Malik, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Genoa Healthcare Telepsychiatry John Markley, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone of Illinois Patrick Maynard, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, I Am Boundless, Inc. Guy Maytal, M.D., Chief Integrated Care & Psychiatric Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine Mark McHugh, President & Chief Executive Officer, Envision Unlimited Katie Morrow, LBSW, MPA, Vice President of Compliance, Streamline Healthcare Solutions Donald Parker, LCSW, President, Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic Shaun Poulton, Chief Information Officer, Salisbury Management, Inc. Faith Richie, Senior Vice President, Development, Telecare Corporation Kim Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Trillium Family Services Sandra Stein, M.D., Medical Director of Care Integration, Banner University Health Plans Jamie Vandergon, LPC, President, Trillium Family Services Michael M. Siegel, M.D., Medical Director, Molina Healthcare of California

Highlights of the agenda include:

Four intensive, information-packed programs will take place during the week of the Institute:

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

