Black Female Entreprenuer’s 2-In-1 Store & Salon Provides Classes To Give Back To Community

Black Female Owned Store & Salon Provides Braiding Classes To Inspire Young Girls About Black Cultural Hair Styling And Heritage

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black female owned, Labelle Braiding & Beauty Supplies, uses its platform to bring awareness to the black community by offering braiding classes to help young women develop new skills, make a business out of braids, and more importantly maintain the tradition of black braiding styles. Labelle Braiding & Beauty Supplies, a pillar in the neighborhood, is located at 3936 South Polk Street # 112 in Dallas, Texas.The 2-in-1 beauty supply store and hair salon proves to be a one stop shop for all your beauty needs in a family friendly and relaxing environment. It provides high quality braids and hair care products at affordable prices. Getting your hair done no longer has to be a hassle when the hair supply store and the hair salon are all under one roof.Founder Cadie Maganga launched Labelle Braiding & Beauty Supplies to provide best quality hair products and services, serve as a platform for women to showcase and display their new hair products for sale right in the neighborhood, and be a haven for inspiring young girls in the community. She has been giving back to the community through free monthly events organized for young girls wanting to gain new skills and possibly follow their dreams in the industry.You can shop Labelle Braiding products and merchandises at their store located on 3936 South Polk Street # 112 in Dallas, Texas 75224. Visit the website https://www.labellebbs.com/ for more information including franchising.###If you would like to receive more information about Labelle Braiding or to schedule an interview with Cadie Maganga, please email and info@dimedivabranding.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.