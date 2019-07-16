Announcing the Release of Shreyans Zaveri’s Groundbreaking New Novel, ‘Aarya’

Aarya Shreyans Zaveri

A tale of thrilling suspense and intrigue set in India and inspired by real-life characters.

The story is set in modern times, but it is strongly rooted in Indian history, tradition and culture.” — Shreyans Zaveri

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shreyans Zaveri is pleased to announce the release of his second novel, Aarya, the first of its kind contemporary Indian fiction. Offering a fresh new take on Indian fiction and the fantasy genre, this fast-paced novel explores the current political scenario while at the same time intertwining a tale of thrilling suspense and intrigue.

Zaveri admits that the creation of Aarya required a great deal of research, which took him three years to put together. Some of the events in the story are based on true incidents, the characters are inspired from real people, and much of the narrative was derived from ancient Indian texts and scriptures.

“The story is set in modern times, but it is strongly rooted in Indian history, tradition and culture,” says Zaveri. “I studied a variety of fascinating Hindustani texts and scriptures to help add more depth to the story, and what I learned gave me a deeper understanding of the world in which we live. It also, unexpectedly, gave me insights into my inner self. I hope it will do the same for you.”

Aarya is already receiving rave reviews from readers the world over. It can be ordered on the author’s website, Amazon in Kindle or paperback, and many other online sources.

About the Author

Author and filmmaker Shreyans Zaveri holds a Master’s Degree in Philosophy from the Mumbai University and a Masters in Visual Effects from the Savannah College of Art & Design. Born and raised in Mumbai, he enjoys exploring the spiritual aspects of life, and has studied and practiced with a variety of spiritual world leaders.

Aarya is the author’s second novel after the highly acclaimed The Fuehrer's Blood, which was released in 2016.

An avid naturist, Zaveri enjoys spending time in spiritual retreats and currently resides in Santa Clara, USA.



