Major U.S. Health System Announces Donation To At-Risk Communities Across the Globe

A child affected by HIV/AIDS receives medical care from Cherish Uganda. One of the Project CURE warehouses storing medical product for distribution to in-need communities. Z5 Reallocate Pros pick, pack, and ship excess medical supplies.

Z5 Inventory facilitated the donation of Steward Health Care’s medical supplies to communities without access to high-quality medical supplies.

These medical supplies that pile up, to the hospitals, they’re a line item. To these kids, they’re life-savers.” — Carl Natenstedt, CEO and Co-Founder, Z5 Inventory

AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year American hospitals throw away an estimated $5 Billion worth of expired, unused, and obsolete inventory.Austin-based Z5 Inventory discovered this epidemic over the course of hundreds of inventory counts conducted on its mobile app in hospitals nationwide. CEO and Co-Founder Carl Natenstedt, seeing the volume of perfectly good product going to waste, felt the need to do something.“Making not just healthcare but the world a better place is integral to the mission of Z5 Inventory. As a part of that mission, we’re constantly looking for opportunities to donate product to those in need,” Mr. Natenstedt said. “But the size of this project? It’s unprecedented. Truly.”In Fall 2018, Z5 Inventory discovered a unique opportunity. In addition to conducting regular physical inventory counts at healthcare providers across the country, Z5 partnered with Steward Health Care System, sending a team to clear out excess product - items that could not be used by sister hospitals.Medical supplies were subjected to Z5 Inventory’s proprietary analysis to categorize them as Move – product to be reallocated between sister hospitals – or Sell – product to be sold through Z5’s online medical supplies store. Product meeting neither criteria were marked Donate.“At Steward Health Care, our primary goal is provide high-quality care in the communities we serve. Partnering with Z5 Inventory has allowed us to reach more patients in more communities around the world,” said Michael Prokopis, Steward’s Vice President of Supply Chain.Steward’s donation allowed 18 full pallets of product to be handed over from Steward Health Care to Project C.U.R.E., a nonprofit dedicated to distributing medical supplies to those in need around the world.“There continues to be high demand for quality medical supplies and equipment with our partners around the world,” said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President and CEO of Project C.U.R.E. “Unprecedented factors are driving this need, and we will stand together with those that are treating patients affected by poverty, refugee and humanitarian crises, and those that just don’t have the resources to maintain high health quality and services.”These pallets will make their way to organizations worldwide, including Z5 Inventory’s charitable partner Cherish Uganda, an organization providing aid and education to children with HIV/AIDS in Uganda.“We remain so grateful for the generosity of Steward Health Care, like-minded healthcare providers, and the dedication of the Z5 Inventory team,” said Brent Phillips, CEO of Cherish Uganda. “These supplies would never reach our kids without them.”Providing products of the highest quality to patients who might never otherwise have access to them has proved an immensely gratifying experience for the Z5 Inventory team, their clients, and everyone else involved.“Doctors’ and nurses’ preferences change. Hospitals’ needs change. These medical supplies that pile up, to the hospitals, they’re a line item,” Carl Natenstedt explained. “To these kids, they’re life-savers.”About Z5 InventoryZ5 Inventory was founded with the purpose of saving healthcare providers nationwide from expiring product, empowering them to Count the product on-hand, Reallocate slow-moving and excess product, and Buy the product they actually need at reduced prices. Anyone interested in a preview or trial of digital supply chain management using the Z5 Inventory Platform should visit www.Z5Inventory.com/Contact About Steward Health Care SystemSteward Health Care is the largest private, tax-paying physician-led health care network in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Steward operates 37 hospitals in the United States and the country of Malta that regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The company employs approximately 42,000 health care professionals. The Steward network includes multiple urgent care centers and skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,900 beds under management, and approximately 2.2 million full risk covered lives through the company's managed care and health insurance services.The Steward Health Care Network includes 5,000 physicians across 800 communities who help to provide more than 12 million patient encounters per year. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed physician group, provides more than six million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Malta and nine states across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.Additional information is available at www.steward.org About Project C.U.R.E.Project C.U.R.E. has been an industry leader in developing new ways to provide the highest quality donated medical supplies and equipment possible to resource-limited communities across the globe, including efficient and accurate inventory systems, supply chain management, expert management of logistics and strong in-country relationships. Since its founding in 1987, Project C.U.R.E. has reached patients, families and children in more than 130 countries.About Cherish UgandaCherish Uganda is a faith-based initiative that’s on a mission to create hope and a future for children living with HIV/AIDS in Uganda. Cherish Uganda works with students, patients, and families through its 3 programs: Cherish Schools, Cherish Health Center, and Cherish Life Program. Over the past 11 years, through a team of 114 Ugandans leading on the ground, small UK and US based offices, and partnerships with businesses, churches, and individuals, Cherish Uganda has managed to be a part of the transformation of thousands of people.

Z5 Reallocate - Move, Sell, and Donate Your Excess Medical Supplies



