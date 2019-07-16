Angola unifies inspection of economic activities

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 16 - The Angolan state is preparing to unify the services of inspection of economic activities, with the creation of an institution that will gather experts from the sector currently dispersed by various ministries.,

The initiative, announced on Tuesday in Luanda by the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, also aims to create a more favorable environment for the economic activity in the country."

The principle is assumed that we are going to move to ... a single institution that inspects economic activities," said the official at the end of the 2nd Meeting of the Interministerial Commission for State Reform, held today.

While assessing the meeting chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Minister Adão de Almeida reported that the meeting analyzed a memorandum on the process of entering the public administration, paying particular attention to the holding of public tenders.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform spoke of the beginning of work that will lead to a reform in this matter.

According to Adão de Almeida, this process will be followed by the adoption of a model that establishes the creation of a single structure that will lead to the entrance into the public administration by means of public tender.

