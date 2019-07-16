Dynamic Signal Appoints New Leadership Positions to Support Rapid Company Growth and Market Demand, Including Joelle Kaufman to CRO and Samantha Kirk to VP, Engineering, Europe

/EIN News/ -- San Bruno, CA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced the promotion of Joelle Gropper Kaufman from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Revenue Officer. In her new role, Kaufman will oversee Dynamic Signal's worldwide revenue-generation strategy and execution, along with growth initiatives and all aspects of marketing.



The company also announced that Samantha Kirk has joined as Vice President of Engineering, Europe, and Belfast Site Lead, where she will run the recently announced Belfast Technology Centre and Dynamic Signal’s expanding EMEA engineering teams, underscoring the company’s aggressive international expansion.

Dynamic Signal has a strong, inclusive leadership team with an outstanding 40 percent of the executive team being female. These strategic appointments will accelerate Dynamic Signal’s ability to meet the growing demand for technology that allows organizations to connect and engage their employees, increase productivity and alignment, and develop employee advocates by transforming the employee experience.

In her previous role as Chief Marketing Officer at Dynamic Signal, Joelle Kaufman played an integral role in overseeing all marketing functions including strategy, brand development and demand generation. Kaufman has more than 20 years of experience in tech and a record of creating effective go-to-market organizations in SaaS, security, and MarTech.

Prior to joining Dynamic Signal in 2017, Kaufman served as the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Westfield. She was previously the first CMO of both BloomReach and Adify and held various leadership positions at Firefly Network, NetDynamics, BigStep, RSA Security, Reactivity, and Engage.com. Kaufman earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, where she was the first student to graduate with high honors for a BA in Organizational Studies.

"When an organization transforms the way they communicate with their employees, they see meaningful bottom-line business impact. There’s been a major shift in everything from employee expectations and communication technology, creating an urgent need to modernize Employee Communications and Engagement,” Kaufman said. “From the onset of my time at Dynamic Signal, I’ve been inspired by the company’s mission to improve the employee experience at the world’s largest organizations. This is a thrilling opportunity to unify and drive the marketing, sales, and revenue strategy at such an exciting point for Dynamic Signal.”

Samantha Kirk joins Dynamic Signal after seven years at Kainos in Belfast, where she led several high-level projects to modernize UK government data and operations. Prior to her time at Kainos Kirk served as a project manager for NYSE Technologies, where she was responsible for the exchange’s EMEA and APAC Market Data Technology software.

"Truly believing in your product is paramount for any leader. Dynamic Signal is committed to offering the most robust, intuitive, and sophisticated Employee Communication and Engagement Platform on the market,” Kirk said. “With over a third of your life spent at work, our goal is to make a positive impact on people’s work lives, both within our customers’ organisations, and also within our own organisation. With a team that is quickly growing day by day, I am focused on creating a positive and enjoyable environment for people to thrive in, succeed in and feel a true sense of achievement in. The ultimate goal is a happy, talented, effective team delivering great things to be proud of!”

For more information about Dynamic Signal, visit www.dynamicsignal.com.

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connecting organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of companies across every business sector, including more than 30 percent of the Fortune 100, increase brand equity, reduce risk and grow their businesses using Dynamic Signal to securely deliver personalized, timely information to millions of employees around the world, on the channels and devices they prefer.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint Online and Azure Active Directory, Salesforce.com, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in every time zone, Dynamic Signal customers can connect, engage and activate everyone in the organization for a dramatic improvement in the employee experience. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.





Robyn Hannah Dynamic Signal 408-823-3863 robyn@dynamicsignal.com Hugh S. Moore Broadsheet Communications 202-471-0661 hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

