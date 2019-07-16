R4G Launches Rewarding Referrals for Good to Help L.A. Moms Fund Schools

Start Today We Make Fundraising Easy We're making fundraising easy for moms who love to support local schools www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund causes; by rewarding company referrals with donations to local schools.

Launching rewarding referrals for good to make fundraising easy for moms who love to support local schools.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good ( R4G ) is working to help fund local causes. Launching rewarding referrals for good to make fundraising easy for moms who love to support local schools.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Moms can now use their social network for good...Simply introduce us to your significant other, boss, neighbor, or a friend; hiring professional staff....we help companies find talented professionals; and reward referrals with donations to your favorite school."How Moms Get Started1) Mom introduces a company (executive) hiring professional staff that retains Recruiting for Good to find a talented professional.2) R4G finds company a talented employee and earns a finder's fee.3) Each referral that leads to a successful fulltime hire; earns a $2500 donation to a school (or PTA).Submit information/referral to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot).Carlos Cymerman, adds "We love to help moms fund schools ; creative education programs, equipment (computers), and schoo travel (band, choir, sports)."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



