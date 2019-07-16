Apollo Managed Care Attains URAC Health Content Provider Accreditation

Designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Managed Care, Inc. (Apollo), an organization offering medical review criteria and clinical guidelines, today announced that it has earned Health Content Provider Accreditation from URAC – an independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving URAC Accreditation, Apollo has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.



“For us, pursuing URAC Accreditation made perfect sense due to our mutual commitment to continuous improvement, quest for operational excellence and the fulfillment of customer satisfaction,” said Dr. Venu Kondle, Chief Medical Officer, Apollo Managed Care. “At Apollo Managed Care, we hold ourselves to stringent standards to ensure that our customers get the evidence-based clinical decision support they need in an easy-to-access format. By attaining URAC accreditation, we have demonstrated our commitment to delivering tangible value to our customers by facilitating medically-necessary benefit determinations.”

Apollo is dedicated to the continued development of its managed care criteria and evidence-based guidelines – providing a critical component of the benefit determination process that supports the care and delivery needs of Apollo clients and the patients whom they serve.

“It is common sense that you cannot believe everything you read on the Internet, but Apollo Managed Care has gone to great lengths to be an exception by achieving independent Health Content Provider Accreditation from URAC,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “With URAC’s rigorous and independent accreditation standards for healthcare-related websites that demand disclosure, quality oversight, and accountability, Apollo demonstrates that it can be a trusted source of health information in the Internet.”

The URAC accreditation process demonstrates an organization’s commitment to quality services and serves as a framework to improve business processes through benchmarking organizations against nationally recognized standards.

About Apollo Managed Care

Apollo Managed Care, Inc. has been providing the medical community with quality, evidence-based medical review criteria and guidelines since 1997. The company’s comprehensive solution – Medical Review Criteria and Guidelines for Managing Care® – supports best practices and promotes objective decision making in an affordable, efficient, continuously updated format. Offering online access to more than 2,800 detailed clinical review criteria guidelines and evidence-based benefit interpretations that include benchmarks for commercial, Medicare and Medicaid populations, Apollo continues to be one of the industry’s most widely-trusted resources supporting medically necessary and evidence-based healthcare.

For more information, visit http://apollomanagedcare.com .

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive

617-872-0184

tom@andersoni.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.