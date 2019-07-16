SF Police Credit Union is Now The Police Credit Union—Reflecting its Ability to Offer Membership to Law Enforcement Professionals and Their Families Throughout California

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SF Police Credit Union is pleased to announce that effective July 15, 2019, it has changed its name to The Police Credit Union of California, using the trade name, The Police Credit Union, for all marketing purposes. The new name was chosen to represent the credit union’s ability to welcome new law enforcement departments, related agencies and their families throughout the state of California.



“Healthy, sustainable growth enables us to stay viable in the face of ongoing pressures that are the reality of the financial services sector today, including market volatility, intense competition, rapidly-changing regulatory mandates and more,” said Board Chairman Stephen Tacchini. “With strong, stable income sources as well as an increased asset base, we will achieve cost efficiencies that generate healthy earnings, all of which are re-invested in the credit union for the benefit of our member-owners. This also ensures that we have the resources and capital to continue to serve a membership comprised exclusively of law enforcement professionals, their families and related associations in the years to come.”

President and CEO Eddie Young added, “The decision to request an expanded field-of-membership was made after extensive research revealed that police agencies throughout California trust our reputation, value and service, and would welcome the opportunity to join our credit union. We’re pleased to extend the benefits of membership to these groups, which will further strengthen our financial foundation and help provide enhanced value for all of our members. It’s important to stress that while our name has changed to reflect the expanded geographic area we now can serve, we remain a credit union exclusively serving law enforcement personnel and their families, and the pride we have in serving this exceptional field of membership will not change.”

Founded in 1953 by a group of San Francisco police officers, the credit union celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2018. With more than $900 million in assets, it is the trusted primary financial institution of more than 41,000 members comprised of law enforcement personnel, their civilian co-workers, employees of related associations and the families of this field-of-membership. A full-service provider, it offers competitive financial products such as savings, checking, home and auto loans and Visa® credit cards. To learn more, visit www.thepolicecu.org or call 800.222.1391.



Contact: Kathleen Litman, SVP of Marketing

P: 415.682.3307 | E: KathleenL@sfpcu.org



