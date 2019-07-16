UPDATE Appriss and SJV to Offer CRAs a Webinar Series Focused on Continuous Criminal Monitoring

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, KY; Atlanta, GA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech leaders Appriss Safety and SJV & Associates (SJV) are together launching a series of educational webinars for CRAs, focused on continuous post-hire monitoring programs—the next generation of background screening technology and innovation.

Appriss, a top provider of data analytics solutions, and SJV, the most trusted name in people data solutions will host three free webinars during July, August, and September.

________

Webinar 1:

Continuous Monitoring - Post-Hire Innovations that Drive Revenue Growth

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 1:00 – 1:45 pm EST

Description: New innovations in the post-hire space have created opportunities for CRAs to diversify their product offerings and sources of revenue. Over the past 18 months, high-profile U.S. employers have implemented continuous monitoring programs to mitigate enterprise risk—with compelling results. This webinar provides CRAs with a thorough introduction into continuous monitoring: what it is, the different offerings in the marketplace, the real growth opportunities, and how to implement a continuous monitoring program at your organization.

Register here.

________

Webinar 2:

Continuous Monitoring and the FCRA

Date: Wednesday, August 21

Time: 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST

Description: CRAs have been selling and innovating in the “pre-hire” space for decades. With the growth of new, post-hire continuous monitoring products, CRAs must adapt to stay relevant. Employers’ use of pre-hire background checks are regulated by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and various state consumer privacy laws to ensure accuracy and proper use of information. Post-hire continuous monitoring must be viewed through the same lens. This webinar – presented in an engaging panel format and featuring respected FCRA lawyer Scott Paler – will give CRAs greater insight into this emerging, rapidly growing product category. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel following the conclusion of the discussion.

Register here.

________

Webinar 3:

How to Position, Promote, and Sell Continuous Monitoring

Date: Tuesday, September 24

Time: 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST

Description: CRAs are experts at selling pre-hire background checks. They know the target personas, motivating messages, and common objections from customers and prospects alike. But the explosive growth of post-hire continuous criminal monitoring presents new challenges for CRAs looking to stay relevant. The sales motion for continuous monitoring is notably different from a standard background check. New departments at target employers are involved in decision making. Pricing models are different. Effective persuasion points could be very different from one employer to the next. This webinar provides tactical guidance to CRAs exploring or implementing continuous monitoring solutions as part of their product suite.

All attendees will receive a Continuous Monitoring Campaign Launch Toolkit following the webinar.

Register here.

________

Can’t attend the live session? All webinars will be recorded for distribution. For more information regarding this series or our continuous monitoring capabilities contact marketing@apprisssafety.com.

About Appriss® Safety

Appriss Safety is the developer of the Appriss Insights Platform, the nation’s most comprehensive source of incarceration, justice, and risk intelligence data. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information visit ApprissSafety.com.

About SJV & Associates

SJV is the most trusted name in people data powering background screening providers with the industry’s most comprehensive screening platform featuring thousands of data sources, including criminal records and court data, resume verification, medical sanctions and international data solutions. SJV’s innovative and exhaustive approach to identifying direct-source data and delivering clean, reliable and actionable intelligence in the most efficient manner allows users to streamline the screening process while allowing their clients to make informed hiring, retention and leasing decisions. For more information, please visit www.sjvassoc.com.

Attachment

Kate Chmielewski Appriss Safety (502) 815.3912 kchmielewski@apprisssafety.com Vince Brodt SJV & Associates (678) 483.8819 Vince@sjvassoc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.