10th annual NY #LymphWalk to be held in Riverside Park, NYC, 10/19/19

Join LE&RN for this 10th anniversary Fun Run in NYC, 10/19/19 LymphWalk participants in California, 6/19 LymphWalk participants in Colorado, 6/19

Participants will come together in recognition of 10 years of walking to fight lymphedema and lymphatic diseases.

This year’s Walk in New York is a milestone. We not only mark 10 years of walking for a cure, but we also look back with pride on how far we have come.” — William Repicci, LE&RN President & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The very first Walk to Fight Lymphedema & Lymphatic Diseases was held in 2010 on Long Island. It was attended by a small but fiercely committed group of activists, led by LE&RN (then the Lymphatic Research Foundation). Since then, the New York #LymphWalk has been held in New York City, this year in Riverside Park, Manhattan. The event has spread to cities around the country, with dozens of Run/Walks being held over the past decade, drawing thousands of participants and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for education, research, and advocacy.“This year’s event will be a 5K Fun Run,” said LE&RN Outreach Director Colleen McGuire. “At the June California LymphWalk, chapter members and attendees sported unique teal clothing and accessories to celebrate our years of accomplishments, and we are looking forward to that spirit infusing this 10th anniversary New York LymphWalk as well.”LE&RN's Walks provide crucial funding for our programs and research. Just as importantly, they provide an opportunity for our community to come together in support of one another and our common cause. It is also a way to educate the public about LE and LD.” said LE&RN President and CEO William Repicci. “This year’s Walk in New York is a milestone. We not only mark 10 years of walking for a cure, but we also look back with pride on how far we have come. This year, we are thrilled that Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care, one of the nation’s leaders in conducting cutting edge research and delivering outstanding clinical care, has joined us as a Co-Presenting Sponsor.”To sign up, join a team, form a team, or support a team, just visit www.LymphWalk.org and click on the New York Run/Walk.LE&RN thanks National LymphWalk Series Sponsors: Jobst and Tactile Medical (Premier Presenting Sponsors), ImpediMed/L-Dex, medi USA, Bio Compression Systems, Herantis Pharma, Juzo, Lympha Press, Sigvaris Group (Platinum Sponsors), AIROS Medical, L&R USA, LympheDIVAs, and Wear Ease (Emerald Sponsors). LE&RN also thanks Local Sponsors: Mount Sinai, Shecter Care, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, and BioSupport MD. Opportunities for local businesses and corporate sponsorships are available.About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.