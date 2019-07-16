Wellness Matrix Starts Testing Artificial Intelligence to Produce High Revenue From Customers’ Health Analysis

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (WMGR) announced today the commencement of beta testing on their marketing and sales website prototype designed to incorporate, upon test completion, an interactive Marketing Program designed to target websites already possessing substantial numbers of visitors interested in improving their health. The collective and interactive Wellness Websites will advertise our Wellness Products to their current visitor base. New customers will receive a $250 Grocery Savings Card designed to offset their purchase price. In addition, the new customer will receive access to a Life Coach that will assist the customer in finding products to improve their health & wellness.



The goal will be to acquire a customer that places an average order of $250 per month producing an average profit of $100 per month with a net customer acquisition cost targeted at zero, using the Affiliate Program to generate the new customer. The Life Coach will offer additional products & services as outlined, and will cultivate referrals from each customer that wants to share their wellness success with their friends, relatives & co-workers on an ongoing basis.

WMGR believes it can average $500 per month from each customer after 4 - 6 months with a net profit in the 35% range. Our Vendors will perform all the research and will offer us additional high performance products while absorbing the research & development cost.

Our goal will be to substantially increase the quality of our customers' health by providing outstanding products designed specifically for each customer.

About Wellness Matrix Group

Our mission is to develop the most technologically advanced health care models in a Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Creative Artificial Intelligence Platform by fully integrating the Health & Wellness industry networks and program tools. The Wellness Matrix Group brand will be defined by its offering of the “Best of the Best” Doctors and Methodologies, with Genome Analysis, monitoring, and predictive modeling simulation providing a state of the art Wellness Program for Quality of Life and Longevity.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on WMGR's current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause WMGR's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company contact:

Michael Selsman: www.publiccommunicationsco.com- 310-553-5732



