Embrace Home Loans Sponsoring Rhode Island ALS Golf Tournament July 22

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embrace Home Loans , a prominent lender in the mortgage industry, announced it is the title sponsor for the 24th annual ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter Golf Tournament . The tournament will be held Monday, July 22, at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Free passes are available to members of the press.

Embrace Northeast Regional Executive Paul Laprade is the committee chair of the event. There will be a silent and live auction, with items ranging from autographed sports memorabilia to an African safari trip.

“Embrace is pleased to sponsor the ALS Golf tournament for the second year in a row,” Laprade said. “Last year, the tournament raised over $30,000 for this worthy cause.”

Added CEO Dennis Hardiman, “At Embrace, we believe in giving back to the community, both at the corporate and individual level. Every year, we commit a percentage of the company’s earnings to charity. In the past decade, this has resulted in over $25 million toward worthy causes, including both employee and corporate contributions.”

In addition to sponsoring the golf tournament, Embrace will also be raising money for the ALS Association of Rhode Island on July 31 during a Newport Gulls baseball game. It will be the team’s last regular season game. Embrace volunteers will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets at the game.

The ALS golf tournament begins at 11 a.m. with registration and luncheon, followed by a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, the raffle and auctions at 6 p.m. Non-golfers are invited to attend only the cocktail party and dinner if they prefer.

Participants may register online at www.planmygolfevent.com/32548-ALSARIGolf/ . Online registration ends July 18.

For more information about the tournament visit www.alsarigolf.com/ .

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

