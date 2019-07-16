ABT ASSOCIATES RELEASES REPORTS ON MISSION IMPACT, GLOBAL OPERATIONS, SUSTAINABILITY

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates has released reports documenting the impact of its work and operations, and progress against environmental, social and human rights principles of the U.N. Global Compact.

“Abt Associates is committed to rigorous measurement and transparency in reporting on our work, how we operate our company and how we engage with the communities in which we work,” said President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan.

“In addition to annually describing our impact in our Mission Impact Report, we have aligned our reporting to international frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, The Ten Principles of the U.N. Global Compact and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals,” Flanagan said.

Abt’s 2019 Mission Impact Update provides evidence of results achieved, new insights generated and cutting-edge strategies employed across five mission impact goals: Good Health, Thriving Natural Environment, Social Equity & Empowerment, Effective Governance and Economic Security.

Highlights include:

Protecting 19 million people in 25 countries from malaria in 2018.

Supporting an asset-building program that resulted in a $6,000 average increase in household earnings.

Demonstrating that a 19 percent cut in federal prison time would have little effect on public safety and save vast sums of money.

Providing skills in village law to Indonesian women, resulting in 51 new women-led policies ratified by local governments.

Mobilizing nearly $18 million in clean energy financing across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

In our first annual Communication on Progress for the United Nations Global Compact, we describe specific actions we took between December 2017 and March 2019 to integrate the Compact’s Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Anti-Corruption Principles into our business strategy, culture and daily operations. These include efforts to combat human trafficking, promote gender equality, eliminate office-generated waste and fight corruption.

In reference to the GRI standards for organization, economic, environmental and social practices, we report on 60 disclosures, including mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics, economic performance, reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, new employee hires and turnover.

“Abt Associates has taken a leadership role in reporting on our performance against these global reporting frameworks,” said Flanagan, “and we are striving to continuously improve the integration of these standards and principles into our work and operations.”

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security. We provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Mary Maguire Abt Associates 301-347-5859 Mary_Maguire@abtassoc.com

