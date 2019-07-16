GL Enhances SIP Emulation to Support Instant Messaging using MSRP for Next Generation 911 (NG 9-1-1)

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, enhanced their MAPS™ SIP Protocol Emulator (version 8.10.15) with Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP), that enables MAPS™ SIP software to send and receive 911 Instant Messaging Public safety service providers can deploy this test tool for testing their NG 9-1-1 emergency services and components within the Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet).



“NG9-1-1 networks based on the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) i3 standards define network transformation route to receive and respond to NG9-1-1 emergency requests via multiple media sources such as SMS, Video, Email, and Instant Messaging (IM),” said Mr. Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.

“Major wireless carriers have committed to providing Text-to-911 services to end users. In addition to these primarily carrier dependent services, there are many Over the Top (OTT) IM apps which connect users with the NG9-1-1 system directly.”

He further added, “To consider a series of messages exchanged in a private chat between SIP end-points in a single session, the messages are transported over a session-oriented instant message transport protocol called the Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP). GL offers enhanced MAPS™ SIP emulator with Instant Messaging (IM) delivery capability conforming with RFC 4975/4976 - Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP) protocol.”

“GL’s enhanced MAPS™ SIP with MSRP support for Instant Messaging allows SIP vendors, wireless carriers, NG9-1-1 service providers, and emergency communications centers to validate IP applications for NG9-1-1 services prior to deployment.”

Important Features of MAPS™ SIP

Supports UDP, TCP, and TLS transport types

High Density version capable of high call intensity (hundreds of calls/sec) and high volume of sustained calls (tens of thousands of simultaneous calls/platform)

version capable of high call intensity (hundreds of calls/sec) and high volume of sustained calls (tens of thousands of simultaneous calls/platform) MAPS™ CLI interface based on a client-server model allows users to control all features of MAPS™ through APIs (TCL, Python, VBScript, and Java Client)

Supports almost all industry standard codec types - G.711 (mu-Law and A-Law), G.722, G.729, G.726, GSM, AMR, EVRC, SMV, iLBC, SPEEX, EVS, OPUS, and more (*AMR and EVRC variants require additional licenses)

User-defined voice quality statistics for received RTP Traffic can be calculated and updated periodically during run-time to a csv file

Supports 64-bit RTP core to enhance performance - handles increased call rate of up to 3000 calls with high volume traffic

Supports both RTP G.711 Pass Through Fax Simulation and T.38 Fax Simulation over UDPTL

Bulk Video Call Generation supported with H.264 and H.263 video codecs

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a dedicated team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: +1 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com



