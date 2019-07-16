Individual Report for the Top 50 Transportation Comapnies in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 50 Company Research Reports for Transportation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Top 50 Report for the Transportation Industry (Global) contains a comprehensive report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).



Abstract:



A textual analysis of the financial results compared to selected competitors. Also included are quantitative analyses of the company's financial statements, extensive ratio analyses and up to 10-year history of sales, earnings, dividends and security pricing. A business description of the company, including contact information, senior officers and Publisher's Quality Rating analyses is also provided. Also included, as part of each company report, is extensive industry averages for financial ratios and key ratio data to which the company results can be compared.



Synopsis:



Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Publisher's Quality Rating analyses tables. The Publisher's Quality Rating- a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.



There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.



Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1:

Company Fundamentals

Report: Company Profile

Comparative Business Analysis

Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Price Analysis

Earnings & Dividends Analysis

Section 2:

Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Balance Sheet - Annual

Balance Sheet - Annual - Common Size

Balance Sheet - Annual - Year-Year % Change

Balance Sheet - Annual - Five-Year Averages

Balance Sheet - Interim

Balance Sheet - Interim - Common Size

Income Statement - Annual

Income Statement - Annual - Common Size

Income Statement - Year-Year % Change

Income Statement - Five-Year Averages

Income Statement - Interim

Income Statement - Interim - Common Size

Sources of Capital - Net Change

Section 3:

Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Accounting Ratios

Asset Utilization

Employee Efficiency

Fixed Charges Coverage

Leverage Analysis

Liquidity Analysis

Per-Share Ratios

Profitability Analysis

Section 4:

Publisher's Quality Rating Analyses

Report: Investment Acceptance

Financial Strength

Profitability & Stability

Corporate Growth

Section 5:

Industry Overview

Report: Publisher's Industry Averages - Overview

Section 6:

Industry Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Sources of Capital

Section 7:

Industry Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Leverage Analysis

Per-Share Data

Profitability Analysis

Section 8:

Publisher Quality Rating Overview

Report: Explanation of the Publisher's Quality Rating

Companies Mentioned



Deutsche Post AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

Fedex Corporation

American Airlines Group Inc

Delta Air Lines Inc

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

United Continental Holdings Incorporated

AP Moeller Maersk A/S

CRRC Corp Ltd

Air France KLM SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

East Japan Railway Company Limited

Union Pacific Corporation

Southwest Airlines Co.

Kuehne und Nagel International AG

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Air China Limited

Suez SA

Nippon Express Co Limited

ANA Holdings Inc

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd

XPO Logistics Inc

Central Japan Railway Company

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

Hyundai Glovis Company Limited

Yamato Holdings Company Limited

Royal Mail PLC

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd

West Japan Railway Co

Japan Airlines Company Limited

Air Canada Inc

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellscaft

Qantas Airways Limited

CSX Corporation

Dsv A/S

Singapore Airlines Limited

Korean Air Lines Company Limited

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co Ltd

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Turk Hava Yollari A.O.

Daqin Railway Company Ltd

Sinotrans Ltd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd

Tokyu Corporation

Canadian National Railway Company

LATAM Airlines Group SA

SG Holdings Co Ltd

