China Facility Management Market Report 2019: Market Stood at Over $145 Billion in 2018 and is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 5% By 2024

The Chinese facility management market stood at over $ 145 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% to cross $210 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increase in construction activities across the commercial as well as industrial sectors in the country. Moreover, growing focus on accreditation by adopting LEED certification and infrastructure development is further positively influencing the Chinese facility management market. Furthermore, increase in government investments in the real estate sector would steer growth in the Chinese facility management market during forecast year.



Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about the Chinese facility management market and its segmental analysis by organized vs unorganized, by in-house vs outsource, by service, by application and by region.

To estimate and forecast the Chinese facility management market size.

To categorize and forecast the Chinese facility management market by service such as cleaning services, property services, catering services, security services, support services and other services.

To categorize and forecast the Chinese facility management market by application such as commercial, industrial and residential.

To categorize and forecast the Chinese facility management market by regions such as East, North, North East, South Central, South West and North West.

To categorize and forecast the Chinese facility management market by in-house vs outsource.

To identify major drivers & challenges for the Chinese facility management market.

To identify major trends in the Chinese facility management market.

To profile major companies operating in the Chinese facility management market.



Key Target Audience:

Facility management providing companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

End-users of facility management

Market research organizations and consulting firms



Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. China Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

5.3.2. By In-House Vs Outsource

5.3.3. By Service (Cleaning, Property, Catering, Security, Support and Others)

5.3.4. By Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential)

5.3.5. By Region (East, North, North East, South Central, South West and North West)

5.3.6. By Company



6. China Cleaning Facility Management Service Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application

6.2.2. By Region



7. China Property Facility Management Service Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Region



8. China Catering Facility Management Service Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Region



9. China Security Facility Management Service Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Region



10. China Support Facility Management Service Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Region



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. China Economic Profile



15. Service Cost Analysis

15.1. Cost of Spending in China



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. CBRE Group, Inc.

16.2. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

16.3. ISS Group

16.4. Sodexo

16.5. Cushman & Wakefield (China)

16.6. Colliers International Property Services Ltd.

16.7. Synergis Holdings Limited

16.8. ESG Holdings Limited

16.9. Shanghai Aideite Facilities Management Co., Ltd.

16.10. ADEN



17. Strategic Recommendations



