10 Tips to Increase User Engagement for Your E-commerce Website

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise of e-commerce has made selling products online with a highly competitive task for businesses. More and more shoppers are choosing to make their purchases online, and the number is growing rapidly every year.Here are some strategic ways to improve engagement (and sales) for your e-commerce site, and some insight into why it’s so important to do so.First of all, just how popular has e-commerce become?The Rise of E-commerceOberlo has some intriguing statistics about e-commerce , which demonstrate just how much potential the platform has.There will be an estimated 1.92 billion digital shoppers around the world in 2019, rising to an estimated 2.14 billion people by 2021.E-commerce sales this year are expected to account for 13.7% of retail sales worldwide, rising to 17.5% of retail sales by 2021.Online shopping conducted on mobile devices is expected to account for 67.2% of digital sales in 2019.A massive 85% of shoppers will do research online before making their purchase online.Around 65% of shoppers will research price comparisons on their mobile devices, while they’re actually visiting a physical store.81% of shoppers say they trust the recommendations of friends and family over those of businesses.Younger consumers (namely Millennials and Gen Xers) spend an average of 6 hours a week shopping online.Challenges Facing E-commerceE-commerce has undeniably become hugely popular among shoppers worldwide. However, e-commerce is not without its challenges. While more and more consumers are looking to online sources to do their shopping, Oberlo’s statistics also point to a surprisingly low rate of actual conversions.On average, only 2.86% (or 1 in every 34) of visits to e-commerce websites will actually result in a purchase.A whopping 69% of online shopping carts are abandoned. The leading reason for this is customers finding unexpected extra costs added to their total spending. Complicated checkout processes and onsite errors are also factors.Slow mobile load time also discourages sales, with bounce rate increasing by 32% if a page takes 1 to 3 seconds to load.In order to address these challenges and differentiate yourself from other e-commerce stores, it’s essential to put your marketing efforts towards encouraging customer engagement. Increased engagement means an increase in repeat visits to your online store; more repeat visits lead to improved brand loyalty and customer retention; and naturally, this in turn leads to more sales, more leads and more earnings.Conversion Rate OptimisationBefore we jump straight into the tips on improving the success of your e-commerce store, let’s discuss the bigger picture. The goal of e-commerce is to get as many conversions as possible, and this is where conversion rate optimisation (or CRO) comes in.Conversion rate refers to the number of times a user completes a goal, divided by the number of visitors to your site (or site traffic).Every time a user visits your website presents an opportunity for a conversion. Conversion rate optimisation is the process of increasing the number of visitors on your website who take the action you want them to take. This action is known as a conversion, which is another way of saying that a visitor has completed a site goal. Usually, a user will complete a number of smaller “micro-conversions” before completing a macro-conversion.Some examples of micro-conversions:Signing up for an e-mail listCreating a user accountAdding a product to the cartSome examples of macro-conversions:Buying a product from your websiteRequesting a quote from youSubscribing to a service you provideThe conversion rate optimisation process involves understanding how users behave when they visit your site, and what could be preventing them from completing a site goal.CRO can be a very beneficial part of an SEO strategy. It can benefit you in the following key ways:Better Return on Investment:Conversion rate optimisation improves your ROI. More conversions mean you are getting more from the resources you have in place, without having to bring in more potential customers.Insights into Customer Behaviour:CRO can give you a better understanding of how your audience behaves, and help you to find the best ways to market to them in a way that speaks to their needs.Increased Trust:When you run an e-commerce site, you expect your users to share some pretty valuable and sensitive information online – their credit card number, delivery address, and more. It’s important to build genuine trust among your users. CRO practices are geared towards making your site more trustworthy and professional.Improved User Experience:CRO helps to determine what works best for your site, and what gives shoppers the best user experience. Statistics show us that 80% of shoppers will stop purchasing from a business or brand after a poor customer experience. Furthermore, users will be 62% less likely to make a conversion in the future if they have a bad experience on a mobile e-commerce website. By implementing good CRO, you can give your users a smooth and satisfying e-commerce journey. This is also likely to turn them into ambassadors for your brand.For successful conversion rate optimisation, you need to know what to optimise, and who to optimise for. If you make CRO part of your SEO strategy, your SEO agency can find and analyse the data that tells you where to focus your optimisation efforts.Whether you choose to work with an agency or are looking to improve user engagement on your own, here are some tried-and-tested tips for bringing more qualified users to your e-commerce website.1. Optimise Your Site for MobileStatistics tell us that more than half of all online shopping is expected to take place on mobile devices by 2021. It’s absolutely essential to make sure your website can be used on multiple mobile devices. Make sure your site design is responsive, and implemented with mobile visitors in mind at every stage of the user journey.Here are some quick tips on optimising for mobile:Keep the layout simple and clean.Minimise distractions (like advertisements, animations, etc).Use good quality images that are optimised for the web.Make it as easy as possible for your users to scroll and zoom as needed.Place all essential scrollable elements within the “natural” reach of the user’s thumb; mobile shoppers will be using their thumbs to scroll and click.Make sure your “Add to Cart” button is large and easy for users to access.Pay special attention to your Shopping Cart page and make sure it’s very easy to navigate.2. Optimise Your Product PagesThe page where a product appears is ultimately responsible for making the sale of that product. Here are the best ways to make sure each product page works as hard as it should:Include an engaging, descriptive title – this is one of the first things a user will see when browsing.As with all pages on your website, make sure your product pages have a speedy load time.Again, as with all pages on your website, ensure that your product pages are optimised for mobile use.Add a breadcrumb to each product page, to make it easier for users to keep track of where they are in your site, and navigate back if needed.Include some compelling copy that describes the key benefits of the product, and persuades the user to make the purchase.Include a strong, distinct call to action (CTA) like “Buy” or “Add to Cart”.Give customers a preview of their items in their cart whenever they need it.Include all pricing and shipping information (VAT, delivery and arrival times, express shipping costs etc), to show transparency and encourage user trust.Include information on your return policy, so your customers feel confident in committing to the purchase.Incorporate a currency convertor, so that users from different countries can easily see how much they will be spending.Use professional photographs that give users the best possible impression of your product, and display it in the most flattering way. Ensure that your images are optimised for web, to avoid slow load time.Allow customers to see all available variants of a single product, including different colours, sizes etc.Give customers the ability to zoom in or hover to get a closer look at the product image.Suggest related products based on what the user is viewing, to upsell and encourage future conversions.Give shoppers who buy a product the ability to leave a review and star rating, so that new shoppers can read about others’ experiences with the product.Keep the information on the page up to date, with the latest images, prices etc.Keep your design, layout and content consistent from one product page to the next.Be sure to incorporate fundamental SEO practices in all your product pages.3. Optimise for Local SearchLocal search doesn’t only apply to small local businesses with brick and mortar locations. Online retailers also have the opportunity to increase e-commerce engagement by harnessing the power of local search You can use analytics tools to see where the largest concentrations of customers for your business are located. Identify these locations, and run promotions and special offers targeting these locations.Pay attention to which products those customers are buying, and use this behaviour to guide you in your promotions and special offers.Consider offering discounted or reduced shipping to shoppers in locations close to your warehouses.4. Get Smart about E-mail MarketingShoppers will appreciate valuable, relevant updates, but they certainly won’t appreciate being spammed once you’ve captured their e-mail address. Think strategically about your e-mail marketing strategy, and be sure you are providing your target market with information that adds value.Here are some tips for effective e-mail marketing:Send new customers a welcome e-mail when they create an account or make their first purchase.A special offer for first-time customers (such as “10% off your next purchase”) will also encourage future conversions.Provide customers on your mailing list with exclusive promo codes and free gifts, to create a sense of community and exclusivity.Send out newsletters that focus on exciting new products, new special offers, discounts and competitions; company news and industry news should be your secondary focus.Thank your customers for their support, with personalised notes.Focus your campaigns around special events and holidays, encouraging them to make more gifting purchases.5. Offer Loyalty Programmes and RewardsGive your customers an incentive to keep coming back to your site, by rewarding return customers with a loyalty programme. This might include offering discounts for referrals, free gifts and samples with repeat purchases, or gifts and specials coinciding with your customer’s birthday, or their anniversary as a user of your site.Higher customer retention and improved trust.Increased revenue (just 5% higher retention can grow your revenue by 25 to 95%).Better cost-efficiency (retaining current customers costs less than attracting new customers).A more personalised experience for customers.An opportunity to make your customers feel appreciated and rewarded.Allows you to communicate with customers in a direct way.Gives you a platform to promote sales and special events, or to showcase new products.Loyalty programme data gives you the opportunity to track and analyse user behaviour, and gain new insights. This will help you to see how effective the loyalty programme is, and allow you to make adjustments to your offerings as needed.6. Get Social with InstagramInstagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world. This image-focused platform has also become a valuable tool for e-commerce websites.Integrating Instagram into your e-commerce presence will help to boost engagement and sales.Create a strong profile page, with a quality profile pic that makes your brand easy to identify.Write an Instagram bio that gives your audience a clear description of your brand and what you sell.Use the URL section of your bio to add a clickable link to your e-commerce site, with a call to action.Use high quality photos in your Instagram posts, with a consistent visual aesthetic that suits your brand personality.Find the best Ecommerce software you find. Click here for info Strike a balance between posting regularly to keep users interested, but not too often, to avoid users feeling like they’re being spammed.Engage with your followers in the comments. Answer their questions and thank them for their feedback.Run contests and special offers exclusive to your Instagram followers.Share a combination of original content (OC) and user-generated content (UGC) in your Instagram feed. Customers trust reviews from other customers, and want to see what their favourite online influencers are buying. If a follower posts a positive review with a good photo, be sure to repost it and thank them.Use Instagram Stories to share new product launches, “behind the scenes” footage, Q&A sessions and surveys.Use Stories Ads as well, to feature product advertisements that will appear to your followers in-between their friends’ Stories.Create shoppable posts, by tagging products in your photos so that customers can click on them and navigate straight to the relevant product page where they can make a purchase. (This feature is currently rolling out to approved businesses in the USA.)If you’re not quite convinced that Instagram is right for your e-commerce business, the numbers speak for themselves:More than one eighth of the world’s population has an Instagram account.An amazing 1. 1 billion people use Instagram every month.22% of all Instagram users check the site at least once a day, and 38% check it multiple times a day.25% of smartphone owners use Instagram.Instagram users “like” a total of 4.2 billion posts every day.500 million people use Instagram Stories every day.There are 25 million business profiles on Instagram.80% of users follow at least one business.More than 200 million users visit at least one business profile on Instagram every day.60% of users make use of Instagram to discover new products, and 75% of them take action like visiting a website after viewing a post.7. Launch a Facebook StoreFacebook is another powerful social media platform that can serve as a complement to your e-commerce store. You can integrate your Facebook store directly with your Shopify store, which makes the process easy – no need to keep a separate inventory.Paige Gerber, Head of Marketing at Vantage, says:“The average return on investment from Facebook Ads in e-commerce is 152%, and it’s the largest social media referrer for e-commerce orders. Not advertising on this channel is a major missed opportunity for online brands.”Benefits of a Facebook store:Increased exposure to potential customers. As of the first quarter of 2019, Facebook had 2.38 billion monthly active users. A Facebook store gives you so many opportunities to expand your reach.Original article found @ https://www.lilo.co.uk/blog/10-tips-to-increase-user-engagement-for-your-e-commerce-website



