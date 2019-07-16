Micronutrients Research Report 2019: The Tole of Micronutrients in Agriculture, the Drivers of Consumption and how Consumption has Evolved

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micronutrients 2019: Products, Deficiencies, Consumption, Case Studies, Industry Analysis (Zinc, Boron, Manganese, Iron, Copper, Molybdenum, Nickel, Cobatl)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the role of micronutrients in agriculture, the drivers of consumption and how consumption has evolved over the last five years.



The content of each chapter is as follows:

Chapter 1: Introduction

This chapter gives background information relevant to understanding of micronutrients in the environment and in agriculture. Topics include soil and plant chemistry which provide context as to how micronutrients behave and why are they are important to crop growth and agriculture.

Chapter 2: Micronutrient products

Chapter Two outlines the range of products available as sources of micronutrients both widely-used basic industrial substances and more specialised substances used for specific applications.

Chapter 3: Micronutrient deficiencies

This chapter describes the nature of micronutrient deficiencies by element, the crops and regions in which they are found and how they are treated.

Chapter 4: Micronutrient consumption

The chapter on micronutrient consumption provides 2018 figures by region, country and crop. Where possible, segmentation is also provided by states within countries, substance type and application method. Discussions are also provided on drivers of growth in consumption for each country.

Chapter 5: Case study: Zn consumption in the USA

Chapter Five looks at the case of Zn and B consumption in the USA, focusing on its use in commodity crops in the USA Mid-west. Details are given on the drivers of consumption and how consumption has evolved.

Chapter 6: Industry analysis

This chapter looks at the micronutrient industry including companies, governance and technological trends.

Chapter 7: Case studies

The final chapter gives some background information on notable case studies of micronutrient provision and use worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Fundamentals of soil science

1.1.1. Soil classes

1.2 Fundamentals of plant science nutrition

1.2.1. Definition of plant nutrients

1.2.2. Functions of micronutrients

1.3 Sources and availability of nutrients in soils

1.3.1. pH of soils

1.3.2. Organic matter content

1.3.3. Other soil characteristics

1.3.4. Presence of other elements

1.3.5. Climate

1.4 Cycling of micronutrients

1.5 Detecting deficiencies

1.5.1. Soil testing

1.6 Addressing deficiencies

1.6.1. Use of micronutrient fertilisers

1.6.2. Cultivar selection

1.6.3. Intercropping

1.6.4. Biofortification

1.7 Adoption of micronutrients worldwide

Chapter 2: Micronutrient products

2.1 Straight products

2.1.1. Salts

2.1.2. Oxides

2.1.3. Boron and molybdenum salts

2.1.4. Formulated straight products

2.2 NPK fertilisers with micronutrients

2.3 Frits and slow release products

2.4 Liquid mixes

2.5 Chelated elements

2.6 Products by element

2.6.1. Zinc products

2.6.2. Iron products

2.6.3. Copper products

2.6.4. Manganese products

2.6.5. Boron products

2.7 Application methods

2.7.1. Soil application

2.7.2. Foliar application

2.7.3. Fertigation

2.7.4. Seed treatment

Chapter 3: Micronutrient deficiencies

3.1 Zinc

3.1.1. Maize

3.1.2. Soybean

3.1.3. Deficiencies worldwide

3.2 Boron

3.3 Manganese

3.4 Iron

3.5 Copper

3.6 Molybdenum

3.7 Nickel

3.8 Cobalt

Chapter 4: Micronutrient consumption

4.1 Zinc

4.2 Boron

4.3 Manganese

4.4 Iron

4.5 Copper



Chapter 5: Case study: Consumption in the USA

5.1.1. Zn consumption in the Mid-west

5.1.2. B consumption in the Mid-West

5.1.3. Zn consumption on the Pacific Coast

5.1.4. B consumption on the Pacific Coast

Chapter 6: Industry analysis

6.1 Competitive landscape

6.1.1. Substance manufacture

6.1.2. Key industry players

6.2 Governance

6.3 Technological trends

6.4 Factors impacting development

Chapter 7: Case studies

7.1 Australia

7.2 Biofortification of cassava

Chapter 8: Annex



