Digital Signage Market, 2025 - Market Size is Predicted to Attain USD 31.71 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market Size Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Technology (LCD, LED, Projection), By Application, By Location, By Content Category, By Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signage market size is predicted to attain USD 31.71 billion by 2025



The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare, is anticipated to propel the growth. In terms of shipments, the market was estimated at 3,500 thousand units in 2018 and is expected to reach 6,451 thousand units by 2025.



The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are the effective promotional strategies for the enterprises, as they are able to reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors. Greater screen sizes, such as above 52-inch displays, are likely to gain popularity over the forecast period.



Digital displays with 4K technology address the growing demand for sharp images. Software providers have been targeting new entrants by designing solutions compatible with Android OS. The emergence of IoT, coupled with increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data. Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising. Furthermore, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has resulted in considerable energy savings.



Digital displays equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced sharp images for displays. Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling the adoption of digital signage. The adoption of advanced display technologies is therefore likely to propel the market growth.



Furthermore, the software providers are focusing on the new entrants of the digital signage industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems. The use of digital signage helps in optimizing and reducing the company's long-term operational spending. This drop in the operational expenditure is due to avoiding the use of paper for advertisement purposes and frequent damages and changes associated with the traditional marketing activities.



The incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level. Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies, such as LED, in digital signage is luring the enterprises to opt for digital signage.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

LCD digital signage led the global display market in 2018 and accounted for the largest market share, owing to the decline in prices and benefits provided by the LCD technology

Retail and transportation led the market with over 18% of the total revenue in 2018 and are projected to remain the highest revenue-generating segments over the next eight years

Healthcare sector has significant potential as hospitals have increasingly incorporated digital signage for numerous purposes such as sharing important registration information, display notifications, and conveying wellness tips for improving health of patients

Transparent LED screen segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, owing to LED screens' energy-efficient performance capabilities and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology

Interactive apps for kiosks and other digital signage products are projected to spur the growth of software segment

The hardware segment, which includes 8K and 4K-UHD displays, is projected to dominate the component segment

The out-store segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the surging demand for out-store applications

Retail will attract the integration of interactive product recognition technology, which will allow the customers to scan the products themselves

Asia Pacific for digital signage market is likely to witness a robust CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as demand for better viewing experience, growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the high demand for digital signage across various application sectors, on account of technological advancements and presence of modern customer base



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Information procurement

1.4. Information analysis

1.5. Market formulation & data visualization

1.6. Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3 Upcoming trends in digital signage industry across verticals



Chapter 3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Digital Signage - Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 4 Digital Signage Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Digital Signage Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Digital Signage Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Digital Signage Industry Analysis - PESTLE

3.5.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2. Environmental Landscape

3.5.3. Social Landscape

3.5.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.5. Legal Landscape

3.6. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.6.4. Technology Collaborations

3.6.5. Strategic Divestments

3.7 Future adoption of digital signage across application verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, retail, entertainment, transportation, and others

3.8 Digital signage in Healthcare



Chapter 5 Digital Signage Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Digital Signage Market Share by type, 2018 & 2025

5.1.1 Video walls

5.1.2 Video screen

5.1.3 Transparent LED screen

5.1.4 Digital poster

5.1.5 Kiosks

5.1.6 Others



Chapter 6 Digital Signage Market Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Digital Signage Market Share by component, 2018 & 2025

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Service



Chapter 7 Digital Signage Market Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Digital Signage Market Share by technology, 2018 & 2025

7.1.1 LCD

7.1.2 LED

7.1.3 Projection



Chapter 8 Digital Signage Market Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Digital Signage Market Share by application, 2018 & 2025

8.1.1 Retail

8.1.2 Hospitality

8.1.3 Entertainment

8.1.4 Stadiums & Playgrounds

8.1.5 Corporate

8.1.6 Banking

8.1.7 Healthcare

8.1.8 Education

8.1.9 Transport



Chapter 9 Digital Signage Market Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Digital Signage Market Share by location, 2018 & 2025

9.1.1 In-store

9.1.2 Out-store



Chapter 10 Digital Signage Market Content Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1 Digital Signage Market Share by content category, 2018 & 2025

10.1.1 News

10.1.2 Weather

10.1.3 Sports

10.1.4 Health & Wellness

10.1.5 Vertically Oriented Content



Chapter 11 Digital Signage Market Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1 Digital Signage Market Share by size, 2018 & 2025

11.1.1 Below 32 Inches

11.1.2 32 to 52 Inches

11.1.3 More than 52 Inches



Chapter 12 Digital Signage Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

12.1 Digital Signage Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

Competitive Landscape



Adflow Networks, Inc. (Daktronics)

BrightSign, LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

KeyWest Technology, Inc.

LG Electronics (LG Corporation)

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Omnivex Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Scala, Inc. (Stratacache, Inc.)

Winmate Communication, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ret6n





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hardware, Content Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.