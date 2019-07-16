Digital Signage Market, 2025 - Market Size is Predicted to Attain USD 31.71 Billion
The global digital signage market size is predicted to attain USD 31.71 billion by 2025
The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare, is anticipated to propel the growth. In terms of shipments, the market was estimated at 3,500 thousand units in 2018 and is expected to reach 6,451 thousand units by 2025.
The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are the effective promotional strategies for the enterprises, as they are able to reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors. Greater screen sizes, such as above 52-inch displays, are likely to gain popularity over the forecast period.
Digital displays with 4K technology address the growing demand for sharp images. Software providers have been targeting new entrants by designing solutions compatible with Android OS. The emergence of IoT, coupled with increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data. Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising. Furthermore, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has resulted in considerable energy savings.
Digital displays equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced sharp images for displays. Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling the adoption of digital signage. The adoption of advanced display technologies is therefore likely to propel the market growth.
Furthermore, the software providers are focusing on the new entrants of the digital signage industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems. The use of digital signage helps in optimizing and reducing the company's long-term operational spending. This drop in the operational expenditure is due to avoiding the use of paper for advertisement purposes and frequent damages and changes associated with the traditional marketing activities.
The incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level. Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies, such as LED, in digital signage is luring the enterprises to opt for digital signage.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
- LCD digital signage led the global display market in 2018 and accounted for the largest market share, owing to the decline in prices and benefits provided by the LCD technology
- Retail and transportation led the market with over 18% of the total revenue in 2018 and are projected to remain the highest revenue-generating segments over the next eight years
- Healthcare sector has significant potential as hospitals have increasingly incorporated digital signage for numerous purposes such as sharing important registration information, display notifications, and conveying wellness tips for improving health of patients
- Transparent LED screen segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, owing to LED screens' energy-efficient performance capabilities and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology
- Interactive apps for kiosks and other digital signage products are projected to spur the growth of software segment
- The hardware segment, which includes 8K and 4K-UHD displays, is projected to dominate the component segment
- The out-store segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the surging demand for out-store applications
- Retail will attract the integration of interactive product recognition technology, which will allow the customers to scan the products themselves
- Asia Pacific for digital signage market is likely to witness a robust CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as demand for better viewing experience, growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels
- North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the high demand for digital signage across various application sectors, on account of technological advancements and presence of modern customer base
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market segmentation & scope
1.2. Market definition
1.3. Information procurement
1.4. Information analysis
1.5. Market formulation & data visualization
1.6. Data validation & publishing
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3 Upcoming trends in digital signage industry across verticals
Chapter 3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Digital Signage - Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025
Chapter 4 Digital Signage Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Digital Signage Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4. Digital Signage Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5. Digital Signage Industry Analysis - PESTLE
3.5.1. Political Landscape
3.5.2. Environmental Landscape
3.5.3. Social Landscape
3.5.4. Technology Landscape
3.5.5. Legal Landscape
3.6. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6.1. Joint Ventures
3.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
3.6.3. Licensing & Partnership
3.6.4. Technology Collaborations
3.6.5. Strategic Divestments
3.7 Future adoption of digital signage across application verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, retail, entertainment, transportation, and others
3.8 Digital signage in Healthcare
Chapter 5 Digital Signage Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Digital Signage Market Share by type, 2018 & 2025
5.1.1 Video walls
5.1.2 Video screen
5.1.3 Transparent LED screen
5.1.4 Digital poster
5.1.5 Kiosks
5.1.6 Others
Chapter 6 Digital Signage Market Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Digital Signage Market Share by component, 2018 & 2025
6.1.1 Hardware
6.1.2 Software
6.1.3 Service
Chapter 7 Digital Signage Market Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Digital Signage Market Share by technology, 2018 & 2025
7.1.1 LCD
7.1.2 LED
7.1.3 Projection
Chapter 8 Digital Signage Market Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Digital Signage Market Share by application, 2018 & 2025
8.1.1 Retail
8.1.2 Hospitality
8.1.3 Entertainment
8.1.4 Stadiums & Playgrounds
8.1.5 Corporate
8.1.6 Banking
8.1.7 Healthcare
8.1.8 Education
8.1.9 Transport
Chapter 9 Digital Signage Market Location Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1 Digital Signage Market Share by location, 2018 & 2025
9.1.1 In-store
9.1.2 Out-store
Chapter 10 Digital Signage Market Content Category Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1 Digital Signage Market Share by content category, 2018 & 2025
10.1.1 News
10.1.2 Weather
10.1.3 Sports
10.1.4 Health & Wellness
10.1.5 Vertically Oriented Content
Chapter 11 Digital Signage Market Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
11.1 Digital Signage Market Share by size, 2018 & 2025
11.1.1 Below 32 Inches
11.1.2 32 to 52 Inches
11.1.3 More than 52 Inches
Chapter 12 Digital Signage Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
12.1 Digital Signage Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025
Competitive Landscape
- Adflow Networks, Inc. (Daktronics)
- BrightSign, LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- KeyWest Technology, Inc.
- LG Electronics (LG Corporation)
- Microsoft Corporation
- NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
- Omnivex Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Scala, Inc. (Stratacache, Inc.)
- Winmate Communication, Inc.
