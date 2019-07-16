TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Implements iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber at University of Houston

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQX:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist® brand of products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog, announced today that TOMI manufactured, installed and validated a SteraMist® iHP™ Plasma Decontamination Chamber, a new TOMI product offering, at the University of Houston.



With disinfection as an integral step in their operation, The University of Houston’s Division of Research sought to upgrade its system used for disinfecting animal cages. During their search for a solution, the University of Houston learned of SteraMist® by TOMI and contacted us to redesign their obsolete system. Through collaboration of TOMI and Lynx Product Group, our team was able to improve and validate UH’s decontamination chamber with SteraMist iHP technology.

The University of Houston will use its newly designed iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber weekly to simultaneously disinfect up to 300 rodent cages in three hours. TOMI programmed the system with preset programs which will allow versatility in disinfecting other lab equipment as needed.

TOMI designed a new automated interface offering better controls, more user-friendly functionality, and validated the results to ensure the customer’s desired efficacy. TOMI COO, Elissa J. Shane, states “the versatility and efficacy of SteraMist® technology allows TOMI technicians to design custom applications to suit the needs of any customer, and our relationship with Lynx will undoubtedly allow us to provide future solutions to prospective customers in the research and vivarium markets.”

Vice President of Lynx Product Group, David Beckinghausen, comments, “The TOMI SteraMist iHP™ technology is very compatible with our chambers, and we look forward to collaborating on near future decontamination projects.”

Director Charley Sikes, BA RLATG states TOMI “did a great job and worked diligently on the project,” further commending the “expertise, creativity, and attentiveness” of TOMI’s Technology Division. “Regardless of the challenge, TOMI is willing to go the extra mile to create a solution and support customers throughout that process”.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), referred to as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

Lynx Product Group

Lynx Product Group is a custom design washing and disinfecting equipment manufacturer offering turnkey installations, professional training, and producing cutting edge, highly efficient equipment. Lynx’s products are made in the USA. Products include Cage & Bottle Washers, Cage & Rack Washers, Tunnel Washers, Bedding Dispensers, Decontamination Chambers and more.

For additional information, please visit http://www.lynxpg.com/ or contact Lynx Product Group at info@lynxpg.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



Harold Paul

hpaul@tomimist.com



