Optical Ceramics Market To Reach USD 552.3 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Optical Ceramics market was valued at USD 148 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 552.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3 %. The study the genre of advanced materials with focus on Optical Ceramics. Optical Ceramics are one of the types of Transparent Ceramics. They are transparent polycrystalline materials that can be used as an alternative to single crystals scintillators. Polycrystalline materials are solids that are comprised of a collection of crystallites (grains), separated from another by areas of relative disorder known as grain boundaries.

Optical ceramics are advanced industrial materials that have been developed for use in optical applications. The advantage of optical ceramics is the possibility of production of reasonably priced and large sized materials for large area detection. They derive their utility from their response to infrared, optical and ultraviolet light. Optical Ceramics are made of several types of materials. Each of this type is meant for a specific and a unique purpose. For instance, optical ceramics made from Spinel are optically transparent from near-ultraviolet through mid-wave infrared frequencies. On the other hand, optical ceramics made from Sapphire are optically transparent from near-ultraviolet through mid-wave infrared frequencies with mid-IR transmittance comparable to that of Sapphire itself. The optical ceramics market growth is attributed to the increasing use of optical ceramics in aerospace industry and in defense and security industry.

Optical ceramics are made of several kinds of materials such as Sapphire, Aluminum Oxynitride, Spinel and Yttrium Aluminum Garnet. Each type of optical ceramic has a different and a distinct property. The optical ceramics offer high transmission over the Visible-MWIR wavelength range, excellent refractive index homogeneity, and outstanding environmental durability. These are fairly light weight and have a strong durability. These features attract many industries.

Optical ceramics made of the material Sapphire is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% followed by Spinel with a CAGR of 15.9% due to the increasing research and development in the sectors.

The optical ceramics market is witnessing significant growth due to the growing demand for optical ceramics in medical applications and the need for reducing the cost of production by deploying optical ceramics in high-temperature applications.

Technological advancements and innovations in defense and security industry, such as, body armors and helmets as well as vehicles and aircrafts have been some of the significantly encouraging factors for the market. The continuous research and development in this field to increase the scope for applications and develop new products has led to achieving better efficiencies. The increased application of optical ceramics in aerospace and defense and security industries has been one of the driving factors.

Optics and Optoelectronics are expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% as glasses have limited scope in the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth in the forecasted period owing to the growth in optics and optoelectronics industry in emerging economies. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2%.

Some companies have started offering optical ceramics with several customization features such as embedded conductive grids, specialty coatings, tight dimensional tolerance etc.

Key players of the market include companies such as Saint-Gobain, Surmet Corporation, CeraNova, CeramTec, Kyocera and Schott AG.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Optical Ceramics market on the basis of materials, application and region:

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aluminum oxynitride

Spinel

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet

Sapphire

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aerospace, Defense and Security

Energy

Optics & Optoelectronics

Sensors and instrumentation

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



