ENGlobal Appoints Former Honeywell UOP Exec Michael Clark to Vice President of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- Houston, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today announced it had appointed Michael E. Clark, 57, a former Honeywell UOP executive who expanded many of that company’s oil and gas processing technologies to new markets, to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Clark is expected to significantly enhance ENGlobal’s business in natural gas processing as well as for storage terminal and loading facilities, refining, petrochemical and the natural gas industries.

Mr. Clark has over 35 years’ experience selling multi-million-dollar equipment and technologies for diverse oil and gas industry applications. For much of his career, Mr. Clark held a series of ascending managerial and business development positions with Honeywell UOP, a global giant developing and delivering technology to the petroleum refining, gas processing and petrochemical production industries.

As sales leader of Honeywell UOP’s gas processing division for 12 years, Mr. Clark was instrumental in enabling the division’s technologies to gain a leading worldwide position in the gasification and liquid natural gas (LNG) markets. During his last two-year assignment as sales manager of the company’s Russell Division, Mr. Clark created hundreds of millions of dollars of sales for the division’s cryogenic natural gas liquids plants to the Midstream services market.

“We are thrilled to have Mike Clark join our team,” said ENGlobal Chairman and CEO William A. Coskey, P.E., “Given his unparalleled oil and gas industry background, combined with our excellent expertise, we believe Mike will be invaluable in our mission to grow ENGlobal in our specific areas of focus.”

Mr. Coskey added: “Mike will join us having good momentum to build on, as ENGlobal currently has $200 million of opportunities in various stages of development and for varying scopes of work. As a result, we have just expanded our Houston office and are actively hiring technical personnel to execute the early stages which have been awarded for these projects.”

Mr. Clark stated: “After a careful review of ENGlobal’s resources and expertise, particularly in the midstream engineering and processing markets, I am confident there exist many additional opportunities to make new sales inroads in these markets. I look forward to working with Bill and the ENGlobal team to convert these opportunities into significant revenue going forward.”

Mr. Clark holds a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University. He is a member of both the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AICHE) and Gas Processor and Supplier Association (GPSA).

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (ENG) is a leading provider of engineered modular solutions to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, integration and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems and information technology. Within the Automation segment, ENGlobal's Government Services group provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities, and specializes in the turnkey installation and maintenance of automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. The Engineering segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations regarding its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the timing, amount and scope of any awarded task order and the amount of pending proposals and backlog. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

