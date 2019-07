Ebola Emergency: Humanitarian activities by Italy's Cooperation service in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Upon the initiative of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, Italy pledged a further financial contribution of €300,000 at the Geneva Donor Conference to support the healthcare operations (medical treatment, immunisation and burials in “sanitised” conditions) carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the North Kivu and Ituri regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The contribution assures continuity to the response of Italy’s Cooperation service ever since the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic in July of last year.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.