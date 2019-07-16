Embraer, the Portuguese Air Force & Brazilian Air Force to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

SMi Group Reports: The 20th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, will convene in Lisbon this December

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce Embraer Defense & Security as Lead Sponsor of the 20th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference , taking place in Lisbon, Portugal on the 3rd and 4th December 2019.The conference agenda is available for download at http://www.military-airlift.com/ein4 Embraer Defense & Security is the leading aerospace and defence industry in Latin America. Its new generation KC-390 multi-mission aircraft, is capable of transporting and launching cargo and troops and performing a wide array of missions, including medical evacuation, search and rescue, aerial refuelling, aerial firefighting and assistance.Embraer is planning to deliver its first KC-390 airlifter to the Brazilian Air Force in the next few months and has just secured its first export customer – the Portuguese Air Force (Força Aerea Portuguesa: FAP).As Lead Sponsor, Embraer will be exhibiting and speaking at the conference on:Protecting Capital Investments Through Enduring Operational Effectiveness• Managing ‘Investment Nerves’ – Out with the Old & In with the New• Mitigating ‘Capability Fade’ - Preparing for the Future• Handling the (Emotional) Baggage – Looking After all the StakeholdersMr Simon Johns, Vice President Business Development & Sales, Embraer Defence & SecurityPlus, attendees will also hear updates from the Brazilian Air Force and Portuguese Air Force:Opening Keynote Address: Delivering Multi-Purpose Airlift and AAR Capability• Current airlift inventory: C-130 capabilities and asset utilisation• Upgrade of the C-130 fleet – integrating new cockpit displays, flight management and open systems into the avionics architecture• Strategic priorities for the fleet beyond the Flight2 upgrade• Requirements for a flexible airlift and tanking capability from a Portuguese perspectiveBrigadier General Pedro Alexandre Entradas Salvada, Director, Engineering and Programmes Directorate, Portuguese Air ForceStrategic Views on The Integration of the KC-390 Into the Brazilian Air Force• Strategic aims and ambitions of the Brazilian AF: prototyping and procuring the KC-390 to meet regional requirements• Tactical and strategic lift requirements within the Brazilian AOR• How the KC-390 provides consistent air-to-air refuelling capability for the Brazilian Air Force and enables strategic reach• Integrating heavy lift platforms with ISR and other mission critical air assetsAir Chief Marshall Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Chief of Staff, Brazilian Air ForceThis year’s agenda will cover the full spectrum of heavy airlift and aerial refuelling, including forward basing and expeditionary operations; international operability; training; airlift platform acquisition; air-air refuelling; Medevac; pooling and sharing; tactical, humanitarian and strategic airlift; ground support equipment; and more.An early bird saving of £300 is available for conference bookings made before 30th September 2019. Registrations can be made on the event website: http://www.military-airlift.com/ein4 The event will also include a post-conference site visit to Montijo Air Base on the 5th December 2019, hosted by the Portuguese Air Force.Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference3rd and 4th December 2019Lisbon, PortugalLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: SkyTech, AirbusSponsors: JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



