The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, PYX, FDX and CTST

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The lawsuit alleges PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)

Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Pyxus International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 to December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period FedEx Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TNT’s overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT’s large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx’s positive statements about TNT’s recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx’s legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 to July 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to the complaint, CannTrust Holdings Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

