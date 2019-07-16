Aurora-GT (Endothelial Nitric Oxide-Synthase-Enhanced Endothelial Progenitor Cells) Drug Overview

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aurora-GT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Therapeutics is developing a gene therapy product called Aurora-GT (endothelial nitric oxide-synthase-enhanced endothelial progenitor cells), which is intended to rebuild blood vessels in the lung. Administering this gene therapy involves isolating a PAH patient's autologous endothelial progenitor cells, transfecting the cells with the gene for human endothelial NO-synthase, prior to their ex-vivo expansion, and reintroducing them into the same patient.



Analyst Outlook



United Therapeutics is aiming to diversify its pulmonary hypertension (PH) portfolio with a pipeline gene therapy product, Aurora-GT (endothelial nitric oxide-synthase-enhanced endothelial progenitor cells). The company stands out as the only one with a late-phase gene therapy in development. If successful, this therapy could address critical unmet need in the PH market for options beyond symptomatic treatment. The author awaits further developments for Aurora-GT, as Phase II/III clinical trial data are yet to be released.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Aurora-GT : Pulmonary hypertension

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Aurora-GT for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Aurora-GT drug profile

Table 2: Aurora-GT Phase II trial in pulmonary hypertension



