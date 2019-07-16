The Port of Long Beach Selects Hill International to Provide Program Management for the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility Program

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to support the management of the Port of Long Beach’s Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility program. The 14-year program, which the Port calls the “centerpiece” of its $1 billion rail improvement program, will reconfigure and expand the existing Pier B Rail Yard to support the increased use of on-dock rail in the harbor. Each on-dock rail will save approximately 750 truck trips between the Port and off-dock rail yards. Moving more containers by rail will also help the Port’s marine terminals transfer cargo more efficiently and help achieve the environmental goals in the Port’s Clean Air Action Plan.



The Hill team’s services will include program management, project controls and real estate management, project coordination, master scheduling review, third-party coordination, reporting to the Port, risk management, constructability review, grant management, permitting support, contractor prequalification, quality assurance, cost engineering, utility, oil field and real estate relocation, and acquisition support.

“This is a trend-setting program,” says John Skoury, Senior Vice President & Deputy Regional Manager in Hill’s Irvine, CA, office. “POLB is a leader in handling and shipping container freight for the entire U.S., and we can expect other port facilities to follow suit on their own projects. The team we have in place at POLB has worked closely with the Port for years now on similarly ambitious and necessary assignments, and we will apply the best practices of this work to augment POLB’s own team in making the Pier B program a success.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated.

