Butler Snow Selects SXSW Center for New Austin Office

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Butler Snow – which has added seven attorneys to its Austin office this year – has entered into a long-term lease at the iconic SXSW Center.



The office is located on the 10th floor of the city’s new center, and the firm will occupy the entire floor. The new space boasts more than 21,000 square feet – including a spacious, state-of-the-art collaboration area, six conference rooms and a 5,000 square foot client hosting area. Butler Snow will move into the new office in early 2020.





“It was essential to find a signature location that could support our expansion in Austin. The SXSW Center is located in the heart of downtown, and we think it’s the perfect place for us,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow.



SXSW Center is a 13 story iconic landmark in downtown Austin created to be a physical manifestation of everything SXSW and Austin has to offer. The center’s Class A finishes, activated lobby, unique column free-layout and rooftop garden provide a one-of-a-kind environment for tenants and visitors to create and collaborate. The serpentine building offers a panoramic view of Austin’s iconic capitol dome, and a plaza, featuring a grove of live oak and pecan trees, that serves as the gateway to the center. It was designed by world-class architectural firm, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners in partnership with Gensler, a global architectural, design, and planning firm.



Butler Snow’s new space will include 26 offices for attorneys. Unique architecture will feature all sustainable materials, including renewable woods, marbles, tiles and metals that coordinate with SXSW Center’s elegant interiors and exteriors. Green technology incorporates recycled and natural materials, organic compound paints and stains, low-water-use hardware, and lower energy fluorescent lights and energy-conserving lighting systems.



This facility will continue to position Butler Snow on the leading edge of technology. Conference rooms feature high-definition video-conferencing and smart board technology for a more interactive, user-friendly work environment.



In addition to its Austin growth, Butler Snow has also expanded in Dallas, Charleston, S.C., Nashville, Tenn., Baton Rouge, La., Memphis, Tenn., Albuquerque, N.M. and Ridgeland, Miss. this year.



Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 360 attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America’s Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation’s top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

Sherry Vance Allen Butler Snow 601-985-4103 sherry.vanceallen@butlersnow.com Todd Smith Deane | Smith 615-202-7944 todd@deanesmith.agency



