Connekt Technologies Launches Turn-Key Commerce Destination Featuring Aggregated Merchandise from Numerous Entertainment Franchises

Pop FTW creates a one-stop shop for consumers to purchase officially licensed merchandise from brands across the entertainment spectrum

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connekt Technologies, an innovative technology company activating smarter TV experiences that audiences love, has launched Pop FTW , an online storefront featuring licensed merchandise from over 30 shows and titles across the movie, television and entertainment spectrum.



Pop FTW allows consumers to purchase officially licensed merchandise -- such as collectibles, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, accessories and drinkware -- from many of their favorite franchises across networks and studios. The name of the online storefront originates from the vernacular of internet culture, providing an outlet for consumers that evokes “all things pop culture.”

Pop FTW activates an additional monetization channel for brands within days. Combined with Connekt Technologies’ revolutionary solutions that transform television content and advertising into interactive experiences, Pop FTW allows brands to further engage with their fans while generating new, turn-key revenue streams.

“Our e-commerce and interactive TV advertising technologies can work together to not only drive increased monetization for partners, but also bring a much deeper level of engagement for our partner’s fans,” said Sanford Weisman, Executive Chairman at Connekt Technologies. “Pop FTW provides fans with a single destination to connect them to their favorite content across networks and studios.”

Those interested in learning more about Pop FTW may visit https://www.popftw.com .

About Connekt Technologies

Connekt Technologies activates smarter TV experiences that audiences love. Connekt Technologies’ patented, AI-driven platform has powered millions of smart TV ads, content and commerce experiences for partners including LG, Sony and ABC, five of the largest agency holding companies, and top brands such as Chipotle, Eli Lilly, P&G and Target. Connekt Technologies’ partners use its solutions to make their TV investments more targeted, engaging, transactable and measurable. Connekt Technologies is a private company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver and New York. For more information, visit www.connekt.com .

