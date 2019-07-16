BGTV Direct Announces Multi-Year Agreement with See Tickets to Process Ticket Sales for Buck Lake Ranch

/EIN News/ -- Angola, Indiana, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") today announced that its subsidiary BGTV Direct, LLC has signed a multi-year agreement with See Tickets to process ticket sales for Buck Lake Ranch. As we gear up for our 75th Anniversary in 2022, BGTV believes an important step for Buck Lake Ranch's continued growth is by partnering with major industry players like See Tickets.

BGTV Direct’s CEO, Marvin Baker, stated, “We are working hard to restore the rich history of Buck Lake Ranch and this is an important step in that process. See Tickets is a tremendous partner for Buck Lake Ranch and we’re excited to be working with an industry leader to utilize their best-in-class technology to help make it more convenient for our customers to buy, sell, and share tickets. The transition exclusively to mobile ticketing ensures that we are providing a safe and secure ticket experience for our customers.”

See Tickets, a division of Vivendi SA, serves more than 8,000 clients globally under its See Tickets brand in the UK and North America. See Tickets has rapidly grown its North American business by powering the ticketing for a number of high-profile clients including record labels and artists (Kanye West, Universal Music Group), festivals (Spring Awakening, AmericanaFest), art shows (Armory Show, Frieze), venues (White Oak Music Hall, Empire Control Room, Infinity Hall), and much more.

"Buck Lake Ranch and See Tickets share the same philosophy of service and commitment to clients and customers," stated Chris Donohue, Vice President of Partnerships. "We are delighted to welcome the Buck Lake Ranch team who bring a long rich musical legacy with a 70-year history of some of the greatest artists in the history of music. We look forward to delivering Buck Lake Ranch’s clients the very best ticketing service."

Ron Weimer, General Manager of Buck Lake Ranch, stated, “Our first major event through our new deal with See Tickets will be Mud Junkies hosted by Hosier. Tickets for the event are on sale now.” For tickets: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Mud-Junkies-Hosted-by-Hosier/388092?fbclid=IwAR1FAxpOHZjgNLZTMRoLjaO.... Weimer continued, “We’re bringing the past back to life by not only bringing major music festivals to Buck Lake Ranch, now we're adding a wide variety of non-musical events that were held at Buck Lake Ranch over the years. These events included off-road entertainment, horseback riding, amusement rides, wrestling, tractor pulls, BBQ cook offs & car shows to name a few. Events like Mud Junkies are the first of many events that we intend to bring to Buck Lake Ranch over the next couple years.”

Another move in the expansion of Buck Lake Ranch was bringing on Dawn Potvin as Buck Lake's Chief Marketing Officer. Dawn previously worked for Gaylord Entertainment, the owner of the Grand Ole Opry, and has been instrumental in creating new partnerships for Buck Lake Ranch. Dawn stated, “Our partnership with See Tickets will help us to create a seamless digital experience, and we’re excited about See Tickets mobile ticketing which will be complemented by the upcoming launch of their Mobile Wallet.” Dawn continued, “This will allow fans the chance to make payments for concessions, merchandise and parking by utilizing a variety of payment options like PayPal and Venmo, directly through their smartphones.” See Tickets “Mobile Wallet” will allow for new in-venue experience enhancements such as express pickup and suite delivery of concessions and merchandise. The added functionality will also create opportunities to integrate other arena partners that allow Buck Lake to extend exclusive special offers.

The 75-acre Buck Lake Ranch is perfectly located in America’s heartland just over 2 hours away from Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Detroit, making it a perfect venue for artists to play. Buck Lake Ranch is currently negotiating to launch several major music festivals. Revenue sources include Camping, Music Concerts, Conventions, Weddings, etc. The stages on the grounds of Buck Lake Ranch include the famous “Legends Stage” that seats 2500 people, to the largest venue "The Bowl" which the legendary band Alabama performed to a crowd of 22,800 people. By helping global brands achieve their objectives through high profile immersive experiences with their audiences, BGTV will focus on building real value for LIGA shareholders and increasing our corporate presence across several sectors.

For additional information about Buck Lake's rich musical history interested parties can purchase the following book that details Buck Lake's significant contribution to the American music culture: https://www.amazon.com/Buck-Lake-Ranch-Nashville-North/dp/0615321763



For more information please visit: www.BuckLakeRanch.com



About See Tickets:

See Tickets champions independent promoters and live event professionals with big ambitions. For over 25 years, their expertise, high-touch services and adaptable solutions have been trusted by more than 8,000 venues, world famous attractions and massive festivals - including the legendary Glastonbury Festival, White Oak Music Hall, LA Pride, Beautycon, AmericanaFest, LiveStyle... Visit See Tickets at https://info.seetickets.us/sell-tickets/

About BGTV Direct - Worldwide Media Solutions:

BGTV Direct focuses on original content and brands that deliver results on their worldwide syndication and advertising platforms. BGTV Direct and its broadcast and syndication partners are powered by NTR advertiser supported content across television, radio, mobile, Internet and other electronic advertising platforms. BGTV Direct currently has offices in Nashville, Las Vegas, New York and Silicon Valley with plans to open new offices in the New England region and Florida in the near future.



For more information please visit: www.BuckLakeRanch.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments Please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker

President – LIG Assets, Inc.

CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com

www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com



www.BGTVDirect.com



