As Utilities Exceed Historic Levels of Capital Investment, Financial Leaders Look for Ways to Optimize Budgets, Mitigate Financial Risk

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With capital spending and regulatory scrutiny above average for the utility industry, the office of the CFO must optimize spend and profitability now more than ever. Many regulated utilities have turned to automated solutions to justify their investment plans and align their future rate case strategies with their long-term capital plans.



According to recent research from Moody’s Investors Service, capital spending by utilities will remain robust.1 As utilities invest more in their aging infrastructure, they must keep their rates in line with costs for their annual rate case filing. However, with high levels of scrutiny from regulators, it’s crucial that their asset investment plans are well documented and justified.

“Regulated utilities are increasingly expected to have a unified strategy between capital planning and rate cases in order to balance their spend requirements and costs to their customers,” said Rick Fisher, Director of Utility Strategy at PowerPlan. “Having a software solution that applies a consistent methodology to prioritize investments and produce a long-term investment plan is key. And that framework can drive a much more strategic approach to rate cases and value to all stakeholders.”

To learn how utilities can link their capital investment plans with their revenue and rate strategy, visit http://bit.ly/2k6LrP9 .

1 Moody’s. (2018, December 6). Moody's: 2019 outlook for US public power electric utility sector is stable [Research Announcement]. Retrieved from https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-2019-outlook-for-US-public-power-electric-utility-sector--PBC_1153429

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com .

For more information, contact:

pr@powerplan.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.